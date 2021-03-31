On this day in 2001: Tendulkar became first batsman to score 10K ODI runs

It was on this day, 20 years ago, when Sachin Tendulkar became the first batsman to reach the 10,000-run mark in ODI cricket. Tendulkar achieved the feat against Australia at the Nehru Stadium in Indore. In the third ODI, Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Master Blaster, who was in supreme form, along with VVS Laxman wreaked havoc on the visitors.

The duo stitched a 199-run partnership, during which Tendulkar went past the three-figure mark and also became the first batsman to score 10,000 runs in One-Day Internationals. Tendulkar brought up the feat in his 259th ODI innings. He went on to score 139 runs as India posted 299/8 in their allotted 50 overs.

Defending the total did not prove a difficult task for the Indian side as Ajit Agarkar and Harbhajan Singh took three wickets each to bundle out Australia for 181, handing the hosts a massive win by 118 runs. Regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of all times, Tendulkar holds the record of being the highest run-scorer in international cricket, having notched up 18,426 runs in ODIs and 15,921 runs in Test matches. He also scored 10 runs in the lone T20I match he played.

He ended his career with 100 international centuries -- 51 in ODIs and 49 in Tests before retiring in 2013. In total, he represented India in 200 Tests, 463 ODIs and one T20I. Last week, the 47-year-old informed that he tested positive for coronavirus. He was last seen leading India Legends in the Road Safety World Series. (ANI)

