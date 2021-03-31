Left Menu

On this day in 2001: Tendulkar became first batsman to score 10K ODI runs

It was on this day, 20 years ago, when Sachin Tendulkar became the first batsman to reach the 10,000-run mark in ODI cricket.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2021 09:46 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 09:46 IST
On this day in 2001: Tendulkar became first batsman to score 10K ODI runs
Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar (file image). Image Credit: ANI

It was on this day, 20 years ago, when Sachin Tendulkar became the first batsman to reach the 10,000-run mark in ODI cricket. Tendulkar achieved the feat against Australia at the Nehru Stadium in Indore. In the third ODI, Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Master Blaster, who was in supreme form, along with VVS Laxman wreaked havoc on the visitors.

The duo stitched a 199-run partnership, during which Tendulkar went past the three-figure mark and also became the first batsman to score 10,000 runs in One-Day Internationals. Tendulkar brought up the feat in his 259th ODI innings. He went on to score 139 runs as India posted 299/8 in their allotted 50 overs.

Defending the total did not prove a difficult task for the Indian side as Ajit Agarkar and Harbhajan Singh took three wickets each to bundle out Australia for 181, handing the hosts a massive win by 118 runs. Regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of all times, Tendulkar holds the record of being the highest run-scorer in international cricket, having notched up 18,426 runs in ODIs and 15,921 runs in Test matches. He also scored 10 runs in the lone T20I match he played.

He ended his career with 100 international centuries -- 51 in ODIs and 49 in Tests before retiring in 2013. In total, he represented India in 200 Tests, 463 ODIs and one T20I. Last week, the 47-year-old informed that he tested positive for coronavirus. He was last seen leading India Legends in the Road Safety World Series. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fire breaks out at garments factory in Delhi's Gandhinagar area

A fire broke out at a readymade garments factory in Raghupura Part-2, Gandhinagar in Delhi on Wednesday morning. The fire department said that they received a fire call at around 815 am.A total of 15 fire tenders were pressed into service, ...

New York passes bill to legalize marijuana

New York lawmakers passed a bill on Tuesday to legalize adult use of marijuana, which will make it the 15th state in the United States to allow recreational use of the drug.Governor Andrew Cuomo said he was looking forward to signing the bi...

I am convinced that captaincy will make Pant a better player: Ponting

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting is convinced that leading the side in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League will make swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant an even better player.Pant was named the captain of Del...

China reports COVID-19 outbreak on border with Myanmar

At least nine people have tested positive for COVID-19 in a Chinese city on the border with Myanmar, health officials said Wednesday.Five are Chinese citizens are four are Myanmar nationals, the Yunnan Province Health Commission said in a r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021