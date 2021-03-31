Left Menu

Qualifiers: Ronaldo scores, Belgium and Dutch earn big routs

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 31-03-2021 09:58 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 09:58 IST
Qualifiers: Ronaldo scores, Belgium and Dutch earn big routs

Belgium and the Netherlands scored 15 goals combined in big routs in World Cup qualifying, while Portugal got one from Cristiano Ronaldo in its victory against a Luxembourg team that tinkered with another shock result.

Belgium crushed Belarus 8-0 to stay at the top in Group E, while the Dutch trashed Gibraltar 7-0 to go second behind Turkey in Group G on Tuesday.

Minnow Luxembourg, which opened with a surprising win against Ireland, looked on its way to pulling off another upset after it took the lead against Portugal, but the visitors came from behind to stay at the top of Group A along with Serbia, which earlier defeated Azerbaijan with another double by Fulham forward Aleksandar Mitrovic.

“It was a difficult first half,'' Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches said. ''Luxembourg started well, but I think we controlled the game. They had a set piece and scored, but I think that from that point on we controlled the game.” RONALDO SCORES AGAIN After being held scoreless in the first two qualifiers this year, Ronaldo scored his 31st goal in World Cup qualifying early in the second half in Portugal's victory at Luxembourg.

He has now scored for Portugal in every calendar year since his first international goal in 2004, and moved six away from tying the all-time scoring record for a men's national team. The record of 109 goals is held by former Iran striker Ali Daei, the only other male soccer player to surpass the 100-goal milestone.

Gerson Rodrigues had put the hosts ahead in the 30th minute but Diogo Jota equalized for Portugal in the second minute of stoppage time before Ronaldo and João Palhinha added second-half goals.

Portugal was coming off a 2-2 draw against Serbia. Both teams are tied with seven points each from three matches.

Ireland, the other Group A team, played a friendly against World Cup host Qatar and was held to a 1-1 draw, staying winless in 11 games under coach Stephen Kenny.

BELGIUM CRUISES Hans Vanaken and Leandro Trossard both scored a pair of goals as Belgium trounced Belarus with four goals in each half.

“I'm delighted with what I've seen from every player,'' Belgium coach Roberto Martinez said. “I've seen players taking decisive roles, I was very pleased with the performance of the young guys and how this group works together.” The home victory left Belgium three points ahead of the Czech Republic, which lost 1-0 at Wales thanks to a late Daniel James goal after an assist by Gareth Bale.

Wales and Belarus are a point behind the Czech Republic with a game in hand.

DUTCH ROUT Gibraltar, ranked 195th in the world, kept the Netherlands largely at bay before the break but collapsed in the second half on the artificial turf of Victoria Stadium.

The visitors added to their 1-0 halftime lead with four goals by the 64th, then got two more closer to the end.

Memphis Depay had a double for the Dutch, which trails Turkey by a point after three matches.

“The goals came later than we had hoped, but at least they came,” Depay said ''We remained positive, and things came good in the end. The team spirit is great, and we have belief in ourselves.” Turkey missed a chance to earn its third straight win after squandering a 2-0 lead in a 3-3 draw with Latvia.

MITROVIC THRIVING Mitrovic continued his hot streak by scoring a double in Serbia's win at Azerbaijan.

He has scored five goals in the first three qualifiers. He also had a double in the opening 3-2 win against Ireland, and found the net once in the 2-2 draw against Portugal.

Mitrovic opened the scoring in the 16th and netted the winner in the 81st after Azerbaijan had scored in the 59th.

RUSSIA LOSES Like Turkey, Russia also missed a chance to win three straight to start its qualifying campaign, losing 2-1 to Slovakia.

The result left the Russians tied at the top of Group H with Croatia, which got its second victory by beating Malta 3-0.

Cyprus earlier defeated Slovenia 1-0 for its first win in the group. It was the fifth consecutive away loss for Slovenia in World Cup qualifying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fire breaks out at garments factory in Delhi's Gandhinagar area

A fire broke out at a readymade garments factory in Raghupura Part-2, Gandhinagar in Delhi on Wednesday morning. The fire department said that they received a fire call at around 815 am.A total of 15 fire tenders were pressed into service, ...

New York passes bill to legalize marijuana

New York lawmakers passed a bill on Tuesday to legalize adult use of marijuana, which will make it the 15th state in the United States to allow recreational use of the drug.Governor Andrew Cuomo said he was looking forward to signing the bi...

I am convinced that captaincy will make Pant a better player: Ponting

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting is convinced that leading the side in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League will make swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant an even better player.Pant was named the captain of Del...

China reports COVID-19 outbreak on border with Myanmar

At least nine people have tested positive for COVID-19 in a Chinese city on the border with Myanmar, health officials said Wednesday.Five are Chinese citizens are four are Myanmar nationals, the Yunnan Province Health Commission said in a r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021