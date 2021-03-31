Left Menu

Rugby league-Bulls' Flanagan gets 10-game ban for 'testicle attack'

Bradford Bulls hooker George Flanagan has been suspended for 10 matches and fined 250 pounds ($343.05) after being found guilty of "attacking an opponent's testicles" for the second time in 18 months, the Rugby Football League said.

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2021 09:58 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 09:58 IST
Rugby league-Bulls' Flanagan gets 10-game ban for 'testicle attack'

Bradford Bulls hooker George Flanagan has been suspended for 10 matches and fined 250 pounds ($343.05) after being found guilty of "attacking an opponent's testicles" for the second time in 18 months, the Rugby Football League said. The incident occurred in the 32nd minute of the Bulls' Challenge Cup second-round loss to Featherstone Rovers on March 21. Flanagan, who was handed an eight-match ban for a similar offence in August 2019, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

A Grade F charge is the most serious grading open to the Rugby Football League's match review panel and carries a minimum suspension of eight matches. Rugby league has had a number of unsavoury on-field incidents over the years.

Sam Burgess, who represented England in both rugby league and union and played in Australia's National Rugby League, was banned for two weeks for a "squirrel tackle" in which he grabbed the testicles of opponent Will Chambers during a match in 2013. Former NRL player John Hopoate was banned in 2001 and sacked by his club for inserting his fingers into an opposing player’s anus on more than one occasion.

($1 = 0.7288 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fire breaks out at garments factory in Delhi's Gandhinagar area

A fire broke out at a readymade garments factory in Raghupura Part-2, Gandhinagar in Delhi on Wednesday morning. The fire department said that they received a fire call at around 815 am.A total of 15 fire tenders were pressed into service, ...

New York passes bill to legalize marijuana

New York lawmakers passed a bill on Tuesday to legalize adult use of marijuana, which will make it the 15th state in the United States to allow recreational use of the drug.Governor Andrew Cuomo said he was looking forward to signing the bi...

I am convinced that captaincy will make Pant a better player: Ponting

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting is convinced that leading the side in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League will make swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant an even better player.Pant was named the captain of Del...

China reports COVID-19 outbreak on border with Myanmar

At least nine people have tested positive for COVID-19 in a Chinese city on the border with Myanmar, health officials said Wednesday.Five are Chinese citizens are four are Myanmar nationals, the Yunnan Province Health Commission said in a r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021