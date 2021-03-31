Left Menu

Motor racing-COVID-19 lockdown forces delay to Tasmania Supercars stop

An outbreak of COVID-19 in Australia's northern state of Queensland has forced Supercars organisers to postpone the Tasmania round of the motorsport championship. The Tasmania SuperSprint, which was scheduled for April 10-11 at Symmons Plains, had been pushed back by a week after the island state shut its border to travellers from Queensland capital Brisbane. "In light of the current COVID-19 situation in Brisbane, Supercars has made the precautionary decision to delay the upcoming ....

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 31-03-2021 11:24 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 11:24 IST
Motor racing-COVID-19 lockdown forces delay to Tasmania Supercars stop

An outbreak of COVID-19 in Australia's northern state of Queensland has forced Supercars organisers to postpone the Tasmania round of the motorsport championship. The Tasmania SuperSprint, which was scheduled for April 10-11 at Symmons Plains, had been pushed back by a week after the island state shut its border to travellers from Queensland capital Brisbane.

"In light of the current COVID-19 situation in Brisbane, Supercars has made the precautionary decision to delay the upcoming .... Tasmania SuperSprint by one week," Supercars organisers said in a statement on Wednesday. The Red Bull Racing team is based in Brisbane, while two other teams are based in the nearby Gold Coast region.

Last year's Tasmanian round of the V8 touring car circuit was postponed from April as Australia went into lockdown but never rescheduled. More than two million residents of Australia's third-largest city Brisbane have been asked to stay home until Thursday evening as authorities rush to contain two separate coronavirus clusters, which have grown to 17 cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Heavy gunfire heard near presidency in Niger's capital

Heavy gunfire was heard near Nigers presidency in the early hours of Wednesday, two days ahead of the swearing-in of president-elect Mohamed Bazoum, a Reuters reporter said. Heavy gunfire started around 3 a.m. local time 0200 GMT and lasted...

Carmel Sepuloni announces details of Cultural Sector Innovation Fund

Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Carmel Sepuloni today announced the details of the first round of the Cultural Sector Innovation Fund, which includes a new approach to supporting bold ideas. The Innovation Fund will be delivered thr...

Paris mayor calls for schools to be closed to rein in COVID-19

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said on Wednesday that schools should be closed to rein in the spread of the COVID-19 virus, speaking ahead of possible new restrictive measures to be announced later in the day by the government.I think the schools...

One year on, Australian uniforms unveiled for Tokyo Olympics

The topical color was yellow on Wednesday. The plan is to convert that to gold.Olympic champion and rugby sevens player Charlotte Caslick was one of 10 Australian athletes who unveiled their Olympic team uniforms at a launch with the iconic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021