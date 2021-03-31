Hockey India Junior Women National C'ship 2021 postponed due to Covid-19 spike

The 11th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2021 scheduled to begin on April 3 has now been postponed until further notice in light of the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the country. "Following instructions and protocols from the District Commissioner, Simdega, state authorities in Jharkhand, the decision to postpone the National Championship was taken today by Hockey India following a brief virtual meeting with the organisers from Hockey Jharkhand," Hockey India said in a release on Wednesday.

The 11th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2021 in which the host team was vying to win a hat-trick of titles was scheduled to be held from April 3 to 12. A total of 26 teams from across India were to take part in the annual event. "In light of the rising number of covid-19 cases and after advice from the local state authorities, Hockey India in consultation with the host Hockey Jharkhand arrived at the decision to postpone the 11th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2021 which was due to begin on April 3," stated Hockey India president Gyanendro Ningombam.

"Hockey Jharkhand received tremendous support from the state government to host the recently concluded 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2021, however, with new protocols and guidelines in the state to combat the rapid rise of cases, it was in the best interest of the players that this decision was taken. For Hockey India, player safety is paramount," he added. (ANI)

