Junior hockey nationals postponed due to surge in COVID cases

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2021 12:26 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 12:26 IST
The upcoming 11th junior women's hockey nationals has been postponed until further notice due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, the sport's governing body said on Wednesday.

The tournament was scheduled to be held from April 3 to 12 in Simdega, Jharkhand.

Following instructions and protocols from the district commissioner, Simdega and state authorities, the decision to postpone the championship was taken by Hockey India.

''In light of the rising number of COVID-19 cases and after advice from the local state authorities, Hockey India in consultation with the host Hockey Jharkhand arrived at the decision to postpone the 11th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2021...'' HI president Gyanendro Ningombam said in a statement.

''Hockey Jharkhand received tremendous support from the state government to host the recently concluded 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2021...'' ''However, with new protocols and guidelines in the state to combat the rapid rise of cases, it was in the best interest of the players that this decision was taken. For Hockey India, player safety is paramount.'' The tournament, in which the host team was vying to win a hat-trick of titles, attracted entries from 26 teams from across India.

