Akhil Rabindra to make comeback at European GT4 Championship

Aston Martin Racing (AMR) Driver Academy product Akhil Rabindra of India on Wednesday announced his participation in the 2021 season of the European GT4 Championship.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 31-03-2021 12:34 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 12:34 IST
Akhil Rabindra makes a comeback to European GT4 Championship. Image Credit: ANI

Aston Martin Racing (AMR) Driver Academy product Akhil Rabindra of India on Wednesday announced his participation in the 2021 season of the European GT4 Championship. Bengaluru-born Akhil will be back with the AGS Events Racing team this year, a team he represented for the first time last year at the French GT4 Championship.

Akhil is the only Asian to have made it to the AMR Driver Academy for consecutive years in 2019-20 and 2020-2021. The 24-year-old racer will also the only Indian driver in the European GT4 Championship this season. Akhil's campaign with AGS Events Racing Team will commence at the famed Monza circuit in Italy, on the weekend of April 16-18 with Round 1 of the 2021 European GT4 Championship.

He will be driving an Aston Martin Racing V8 Vantage GT4 for the 2021 season, which comprises 12 races across six countries and as many rounds. 19-Year-Old French driver Hugo Conde will be Akhil's teammate for the AGS Events Racing Team. "I am really looking forward to getting back on the racetrack with AGS Events Racing Team and am excited about the upcoming European GT4 Championship. AGS has had a great GT racing record over the years and I am determined to help them better it even more," said Akhil post announcing his association with AGS Events Racing Team.

After a successful debut, AGS Events has confirmed its comeback to the GT4 European Series. The reigning Silver, Pro-Am, and Team champions will field three Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT4s in the series this season. Around 30 cars will be competing for the 2021 European GT4 Championship with as many as 10 top constructors fielding their latest GT4 models. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

