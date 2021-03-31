Left Menu

Looking forward to another unbeaten tour, in Argentina: Manpreet

Its morale high after an unbeaten tour of Europe, the Indian mens hockey team left for a competition trip to Argentina on Wednesday with captain Manpreet Singh optimistic of a strong show against the reigning Olympic champions.A 22-member Indian team left for Buenos Aires from here this morning for its second outing in 2021 after an unbeaten tour of Europe last month where it took on Germany and Great Britain.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-03-2021 12:51 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 12:51 IST
Looking forward to another unbeaten tour, in Argentina: Manpreet

Its morale high after an unbeaten tour of Europe, the Indian men's hockey team left for a competition trip to Argentina on Wednesday with captain Manpreet Singh optimistic of a strong show against the reigning Olympic champions.

A 22-member Indian team left for Buenos Aires from here this morning for its second outing in 2021 after an unbeaten tour of Europe last month where it took on Germany and Great Britain. Returning to the Indian team after a year, Manpreet shared his excitement about playing against a top-quality side. ''Not playing competitive hockey for over a year has been a big setback but this is something every team in the world is facing due to the pandemic,'' Manpreet said in a press release issuing by Hockey India.

The six-match tour against hosts Argentina includes four games matches apart from the back-to-back FIH Hockey Pro League matches on April 11 and 12. ''Though I missed out the Europe tour due to personal reasons, I was closely following the matches and it was very encouraging to see how the team performed against Germany and Great Britain. We are looking forward to yet another unbeaten tour,'' stated the optimistic captain.

The tour is largely being viewed as an exposure for the team as it prepares for the Tokyo Olympic Games. Manpreet believes it will be a great opportunity for the youngsters to prove themselves in the lead up to the Games. ''Quite a few youngsters have been selected in the squad for this tour and I believe this will be a great opportunity for them to show their mettle against a top-quality team. ''Every opportunity we are getting in these challenging times is like a blessing and we need to make the most of it,'' he said.

Speaking about his personal goals, Manpreet said, ''It has been a tough year for all of us. I think personally for me, overcoming COVID last year was more of a mental battle than anything else. ''I was off hockey for nearly six weeks, but I was very fortunate to receive the best care, thanks to the efforts of Hockey India and SAI. Over these past few months, I have put in a lot of hardwork to return to my earlier form. ''This tour will not only be a good occasion for the team to assess our performance but also personally for me to understand the areas I need to improve individually too.'' PTI AH PM PM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

World Bank provides $375 million to improve Sahel Pastoralism Support Project

Efforts to improve the productivity and resilience of pastoral production systems in the Sahel get a strong boost with a 375 million new IDA financing, approved by the Board of World Banks Executive Directors today, to support the implement...

Sports News Roundup: Rangers top Caps with four-goal third period; USOPC sets rules for protests at U.S. Olympic Trials and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.NHL roundup Rangers top Caps with four-goal third periodArtemi Panarin posted a goal and two assists -- all in the third period -- as the New York Rangers rallied to defeat the visiting W...

'Game Of Thrones' stage production in the works

Celebrated author George RR Martin is developing a stage version of HBOs smash hit series Game of Thrones for Broadway, the West End and Australia.The epic fantasy show, which aired on HBO for eight seasons from 2011 to 2019, was based on M...

MP: SAF jawan kills fianc e's brother over her refusal to marry

A 28-year-old jawan of the Madhya Pradesh polices special armed force SAF allegedly shot his fiances brother dead after the woman refused to marry him, police said on Wednesday.The womans mother was also seriously injured in the firing and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021