India goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu on Wednesday said that the side will bounce back strongly after the loss against UAE and will be ready for the joint qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup in June.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2021 13:33 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 13:33 IST
Massive learning experience for all, will bounce back in Qualifiers: Gurpreet after loss against UAE
Blue Tigers goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh in action (Photo/ Gurpreet Singh Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

India goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu on Wednesday said that the side will bounce back strongly after the loss against UAE and will be ready for the joint qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup in June. India suffered a 0-6 defeat against UAE in the friendly fixture on Monday. Before the loss, the Blue Tigers played exceptionally well and registered a 1-1 draw against the higher-ranked Oman.

Taking to Twitter Sandhu wrote, "It was a real tough test for us, I know the feeling is the same to get back out there and do well for the country. Matches like these are a massive learning experience for all of us. I am sure and I promise we will bounce back from this and be ready for the qualifiers in June!" Blue Tigers coach Igor Stimac gave 11 youngsters an opportunity to make their India debut in the two friendlies.

While 10 players, Ashutosh Mehta, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, Suresh Wangjam, Jeakson Singh, Bipin Singh, Mohammed Yasir, Ishan Pandita, Lalengmawia and Mashoor Shereef made their debuts against Oman, Hyderabad FC winger Liston Colaco played his maiden match against UAE. Earlier, former England U-17 forward Yan Dhanda encouraged the Indian football team to keep working hard as he feels that positive results are around the corner for Stimac's side.

English Championship side Swansea City forward Dhanda, who played for the Liverpool youth team, was pleased to see the Croatian coach giving chances to new players in those friendlies. "Disappointed at the result against #UAE yesterday @IndianFootball keep working hard lads and positive results will come for sure. Good to see @stimac_igor giving new players opportunities," Dhanda tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

