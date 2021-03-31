Dhoni helps players improve their game, says CSK all-rounder Moeen Ali
Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Moeen Ali on Wednesday vouched for Mahendra Singh Dhonis captaincy and said most cricketers look forward to play under him as he helps them improve their game.Dhoni is gearing up to lead the CSK franchise in the upcoming edition of the IPL starting April 9.Ive spoken to players who have played under MS and they tell me how he improves their game.PTI | Chennai | Updated: 31-03-2021 13:51 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 13:51 IST
Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Moeen Ali on Wednesday vouched for Mahendra Singh Dhoni's captaincy and said most cricketers look forward to play under him as he helps them improve their game.
Dhoni is gearing up to lead the CSK franchise in the upcoming edition of the IPL starting April 9.
''I've spoken to players who have played under MS and they tell me how he improves their game. I believe a great captain does that,'' the England all-rounder was quoted as saying by the CSK website.
''I think it's something on every player's wish list to play under MS. I think it's the confidence and the clarity he gives people. It's exciting,'' he added.
Moeen, who said he was looking forward to playing under Dhoni, said it is very important to have strong leadership and coaches who stay calm.
''It's very important to have strong leadership and coaches who stay calm, who take the pressure off the players as much as they can and are consistent. We are very lucky we have that,'' he added.
''At CSK I feel the reality is there for us to win the competition. I'm excited about playing with the players we have here,'' the 33-year-old left-hand batsman cum off-spinner, who was picked up at the IPL auction in February, further said.
Moeen, who previously turned out for Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, ''I think what differentiates CSK from other teams is actually how they structure everything, from the squad they have to the way they do things. They look a very calm franchise that doesn't panic.'' The CSK players are currently training in Mumbai, where they play their first five matches of IPL-14, beginning with a game against Delhi Capitals on April 10. The Dhoni-led side had commenced practice in Chennai on March 8 before shifting base to Mumbai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
COVID-19:Mumbai civic body targets 1 lakh vaccinations per day
Dr Pravin Patil was awarded with Excellence in Panchagavya & Ayurvedic Research in 5th edition of Indian Health Professionals Awards in Mumbai
Mumbai, Mar 16 (PTI) Money Market Operations as on March 15
Dr Swati Bajaj was awarded Young Dental Achiever of the Year award in 5th edition of Indian Health Professionals Awards in Mumbai
After clinching ISL title, Mumbai City FC start tree plantation drive in Goa