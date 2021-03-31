Left Menu

Coaches have told me to work on my batting, says leg-spinner Amit Mishra

Delhi Capitals seasoned leg-spinner Amit Mishra on Wednesday said he is working on improving his batting ahead of the upcoming IPL, preparing himself for situations where he might be required to use the willow to good effect.A few members of the Delhi Capitals team, who have assembled in the city, carried out their first practice session at the Cricket Club of India on Tuesday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-03-2021 14:30 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 14:30 IST
Coaches have told me to work on my batting, says leg-spinner Amit Mishra

Delhi Capitals' seasoned leg-spinner Amit Mishra on Wednesday said he is working on improving his batting ahead of the upcoming IPL, preparing himself for situations where he might be required to use the willow to good effect.

A few members of the Delhi Capitals team, who have assembled in the city, carried out their first practice session at the Cricket Club of India on Tuesday. Mishra said that everyone looked terrific during the practice session.

''All the boys are looking good here on the field. They are all ready to put in the hard yards and it's nice to see the youngsters practicing hard as well,'' Mishra said. The 38-year-old added that apart from honing his bowling prowess, he is focussing on improving his batting as well.

''I am working on my batting. The coaches have also told me to keep practicing my batting as there might be situations in matches when I will have to string partnerships of 25-30 runs. ''We need to be ready for everything. Basically, if I am batting with a recognized batsman then I should focus on taking singles and giving the strike to my partner.'' After being in quarantine for one week, the players got an opportunity to test their skills and get into the groove ahead of the lucrative league's 14th edition, starting here on April 9.

''I batted for the first time in 20 days. We came out after being in quarantine for seven days, so I was just looking to get into the groove and get into a good rhythm,'' said senior batsman Ajinkya Rahane.

''And as we get closer to the tournament, it will be all about maintaining that good rhythm and momentum,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Firefighter who tried to help George Floyd to resume testimony at ex-officer's murder trial

A Minneapolis firefighter whose offers of medical aid to George Floyd during his deadly arrest last May were rebuffed by police was due to return to the witness stand on Wednesday in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former policeman charged ...

Priyanka reaches out to housewives in poll-bound Kerala

Reaching out to women voters in Kerala, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday highlighted the crucial role they play in society and said till entering politics at the age of 47,she looked after her children, cleaned her house and coo...

Fahadh Faasil's 'Joji' to premiere on Amazon Prime Video in April

Actor Fahadh Faasil-starrer Malayalam crime-drama Joji is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 7. Directed by Dileesh Pothan, Joji also stars Baburaj, Shammi Thilakan, Alistair Alex and Unnimaya Prasad in pivotal roles. The fi...

BJP files complaint against Mamata Banerjee with EC over alleged threats

Accusing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of issuing threats to its supporters in her rallies, BJP has registered a complaint with the Election Commission over comments made by her.In its letter to the poll panel, BJP on Tuesday a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021