PTI | Dubai | Updated: 31-03-2021 15:26 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 15:26 IST
ICC rankings: Kohli stays on top of ODI rankings, Bumrah slips to fourth

India captain Virat Kohli retained his top spot in the ICC rankings for ODI batsmen, while pacer Jasprit Bumrah slipped a place to fourth position in the bowler's list released on Wednesday.

Kohli, who had scores of 56 and 66 in the first and second ODIs against England, has 870 points in his kitty.

Bumrah, who was rested from white-ball series against England, slipped a place to fourth among bowlers and has 690 points. India limited overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma is ranked third, behind Pakistan's Babar Azam, while KL Rahul has moved up from 31st to 27th spot.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya has achieved a career-best 42nd position among batsmen after scores of 35 and 64, and Rishabh Pant has entered the top 100.

Seam bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who took three for 42 in the final match, has gained nine slots to reach the 11th position, which is his best since being 10th in September 2017. Shardul Thakur's haul of four for 67 in the same match has enabled him to move up to 80th spot from 93rd.

For England, all-rounder Ben Stokes has advanced four places to 24th, scoring 99 off 52 balls in the second ODI and is up to second among all-rounders, while Jonny Bairstow has retained the seventh place after touching a career-high 796 rating points with his player of the match effort of 124 in the same match. Moeen Ali is up nine places to 46th among bowlers. In the T20 batting list, both Rahul and Kohli have dropped a rung and are now placed fifth and sixth respectively. No other Indian featured in the top-10 among bowlers and all-rounders in the latest T20I rankings.

In the Test rankings, spinner Ravichandran Ashwin retained his second spot behind Australia's Pat Cummins.

In the all-rounders' list, Ravindra Jadeja is ranked third with Ashwin occupying the fourth spot.

Kohli remained fifth among batsmen while swashbuckling wicketkeeper batsman Pant and Rohit shared the seventh spot.

