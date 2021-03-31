Left Menu

Soccer-Lyon v PSG women's Champions League clash rearranged for April 18

The women's Champions League quarter-final second leg between Olympique Lyonnais and Paris St Germain has been rescheduled for April 18 after a string of COVID-19 cases within the OL squad, European soccer governing body UEFA said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2021 15:50 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 15:50 IST
The women's Champions League quarter-final second leg between Olympique Lyonnais and Paris St Germain has been rescheduled for April 18 after a string of COVID-19 cases within the OL squad, European soccer governing body UEFA said on Wednesday. Seven-times champions Lyon said on Monday that six of their players had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and asked for Wednesday's home game to be postponed after the whole squad was put in isolation by regional health authorities.

Lyon, who have claimed the last five titles, won the first leg 1-0 in Paris. UEFA said the match will be played as planned at the OL Stadium, with the kickoff time to be announced in due course.

