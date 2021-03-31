Left Menu

ISSF honour for Pawan Singh for his contribution to shooting

National Rifle Association of Indias joint secretary general Pawan Singh has been honoured with a gold medal for his contribution to shooting by the sports global governing body.Singh, who was the competition manager in the recently-concluded World Cup held in Delhi, received the gold medal from the International Shooting Sports Federation ISSF for his services towards the sport, a media release issued here said on Wednesday.The combined World Cup was the first international competition for Olympic sport in India since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.The ISSF gold medal is the third medal that has been bestowed upon Singh.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 31-03-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 15:58 IST
He was also honoured with a silver medal in 2017.

''I am thankful to my colleagues at the federation and NRAI president Raninder Singh along with the authorities at the SAI, who have extended every possible support to me,'' Singh said.

''The award is always an honour that motivates soldiers like me, who believe in working towards the progress of the sport. Getting contentious appreciation from the ISSF is a big honour for me and it will certainly push me to work harder and learn more every day.

''My next goal is to participate in the Tokyo Games as Jury, which is my dream, and I hope to give my best,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

