Left Menu

Soccer-South Africa fire coach Ntseki after Nations Cup failure

South Africa have fired coach Molefi Ntseki after the team's surprise failure to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations finals that will take place in Cameroon early next year.

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 31-03-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 15:59 IST
Soccer-South Africa fire coach Ntseki after Nations Cup failure

South Africa have fired coach Molefi Ntseki after the team's surprise failure to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations finals that will take place in Cameroon early next year. The 1996 champions finished third in the qualification pool behind Ghana and Sudan, losing 2-0 to the latter on Sunday in Khartoum when a draw would have been enough to seal their place in the finals.

Ntseki was elevated from the country's Under-17 side when he took over in August 2019 and won four of his nine games in charge, but had been mandated to reach next year's continental showpiece event. South Africa will begin their campaign to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in June having been drawn in a preliminary pool with Ghana, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia.

Only the top team in the group will advance to the final knockout round of qualifying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID: Rajasthan govt increases night curfew timings by 1 hr in eight districts

The Rajasthan government on Wednesday decided to increase the night curfew timings by one hour in eight worst-affected districts in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state.Also, markets in urban areas across the state will ...

Ukraine reports record daily high of coronavirus-related deaths

Ukraine registered a record daily high of 407 coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24 hours, and infections are likely to rise further over the next one to two weeks, its health minister said on Wednesday.The country began rolling out v...

26 athletes test positive for COVID at NIS Patiala, but none Tokyo-bound

Twenty six sportspersons and support staff across disciplines were found to be COVID-19 positive after around 380 campers were subjected to tests for the dreaded infection at the National Institute of Sports in Patiala, a Sports Authority o...

Gangwar flags off field work of surveys on migrant workers, employment

Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Wednesday flagged off the field work of All India Survey on Migrant Workers and All-India Quarterly Establishment-based Employment Survey AQEES.These are two of the five all-India surveys that the La...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021