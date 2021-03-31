Left Menu

COVID-19: 30 athletes test positive at NIS, SAI; No Oly bound sportsperson affected

Amid the ongoing surge in coronavirus cases, the National Institute of Sports (NIS), Patiala and the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Bengaluru reported 26 and four positive cases respectively.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 17:25 IST
COVID-19: 30 athletes test positive at NIS, SAI; No Oly bound sportsperson affected
SAI logo . Image Credit: ANI

By Nitin Srivastava Amid the ongoing surge in coronavirus cases, the National Institute of Sports (NIS), Patiala and the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Bengaluru reported 26 and four positive cases respectively.

A source told ANI that RT-PCR tests were conducted at NIS, Patiala, and SAI, Bengaluru. At NIS, around 380 tests were carried out while at SAI, more than 400 tests were conducted. In addition to 26 positive cases at NIS, there are two coaches as well who have returned a positive result. However, no Olympic-bound athlete has tested positive for COVID-19. Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has said that the ministry is planning to send the Indian Olympic contingent in advance for the Tokyo Games so that the athletes get acclimatise to the conditions.

"Only three months are left for the Olympic Games. Athletes are giving their best to book their seats for the Olympics and do well for the country. The ministry is also planning to send the Olympic team in advance so that they would get time to adjust to the climate over there. They will be able to train in those conditions which will help them during the competition," Rijiju told ANI. "Arrangements are being made for our athletes and their team (technical), they will be put up in different locations in Japan. Right now, some of them are still participating in tournaments. There are some qualification events happening, but we have made a detailed plan for it. I have spoken to the Indian Olympic Association and we have a committee headed by me to plan and prepare for the Olympics and the entire management. The athletes will be able to train and practice wherever they will stay," he added.

Eight states accounted for 84.73 per cent of the 53,480 COVID-19 cases registered in the country in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry informed on Wednesday morning. Maharashtra continued to report the highest number of daily cases with 27,918, followed by Chhattisgarh and Karnataka with 3,108 and 2,975 respectively. Six states accounted for 82.20 per cent of the new 354 deaths. With 139, Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties, followed by Punjab with 64 deaths.

Fourteen states/Union Territories (UTs) have not reported any COVID-19 related death in the last 24 hours, the ministry further said. These are Rajasthan, Assam, Odisha, Ladakh (UT), Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Manipur, Tripura, Sikkim, Lakshadweep, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

World News Roundup: Italy arrests navy captain for spying; Biden tells migrants to stay put and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Biden tells migrants to stay put. Central Americans hear a different messageMaritza Hernndez arrived at this remote Guatemalan village exhausted, with two young kids in tow and more than a...

Odd News Roundup: New York City woman's banana bread is a hit; Hungarian hot tub maker's got you covered and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. A gift of chocolate from Queen Victoria, intact after 121 yearsA 121-year-old chocolate bar, from a batch commissioned by Queen Victoria for British troops fighting in South Africa, has bee...

SC-appointed panel on farm laws submits report

The Supreme Court-appointed committee to study the three new controversial agricultural laws has submitted its report to the apex court on March 19 in a sealed cover, one of its members said on Wednesday.Farmers have been protesting seeking...

Govt pegs market borrowing at Rs 7.24 lakh cr in first half of FY22

The government will borrow Rs 7.24 lakh crore in the first half of 2021-22 fiscal to meet resources to perk up the economy hit by coronavirus pandemic.According to the Budget for 2021-22, the governments gross borrowing was estimated at Rs ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021