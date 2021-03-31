Left Menu

COVID: Gopichand Academy reopens after being shut for two days

The Pullela Gopichand Academy has reopened after being forced to shut down for two days following coach Arun Vishnus positive COVID-19 test last week.The academy was shut for sanitisation on Friday and Saturday, followed by the weekly off on Sunday and the holiday on account of Holi on Monday.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 31-03-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 17:59 IST
COVID: Gopichand Academy reopens after being shut for two days

The Pullela Gopichand Academy has reopened after being forced to shut down for two days following coach Arun Vishnu's positive COVID-19 test last week.

The academy was shut for sanitisation on Friday and Saturday, followed by the weekly off on Sunday and the holiday on account of Holi on Monday. It resumed operations on Tuesday.

''The academy was shut for two days on Friday and Saturday after coach Arun Vishnu tested positive for COVID-19,'' a source in the Gopichand Academy told PTI.

Apart from PV Sindhu, who is training at the Gachibowli stadium, all top Indian shuttlers including, Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, are training here. ''We tested all the players who were training under him on Saturday. All of them tested negative, so after Holi which was on Monday, the academy was again operational from Tuesday,'' the sources added.

The academy had shut down last year as well when shuttler N Sikki Reddy and physiotherapist had tested positive for the dreaded virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

World News Roundup: Italy arrests navy captain for spying; Biden tells migrants to stay put and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Biden tells migrants to stay put. Central Americans hear a different messageMaritza Hernndez arrived at this remote Guatemalan village exhausted, with two young kids in tow and more than a...

Odd News Roundup: New York City woman's banana bread is a hit; Hungarian hot tub maker's got you covered and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. A gift of chocolate from Queen Victoria, intact after 121 yearsA 121-year-old chocolate bar, from a batch commissioned by Queen Victoria for British troops fighting in South Africa, has bee...

SC-appointed panel on farm laws submits report

The Supreme Court-appointed committee to study the three new controversial agricultural laws has submitted its report to the apex court on March 19 in a sealed cover, one of its members said on Wednesday.Farmers have been protesting seeking...

Govt pegs market borrowing at Rs 7.24 lakh cr in first half of FY22

The government will borrow Rs 7.24 lakh crore in the first half of 2021-22 fiscal to meet resources to perk up the economy hit by coronavirus pandemic.According to the Budget for 2021-22, the governments gross borrowing was estimated at Rs ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021