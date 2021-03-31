Left Menu

30 found COVID positive in SAI tests at Patiala, Bengaluru; no Olympic-bound athlete in list

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 18:01 IST
30 found COVID positive in SAI tests at Patiala, Bengaluru; no Olympic-bound athlete in list

Thirty sportspersons and support staff across disciplines were found to be COVID-19 positive after 741 precautionary tests were conducted at the National Centres of Excellence in Patiala and Bengaluru, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said on Wednesday.

However, the positive results in both the centres do not include any Tokyo Olympic-bound athlete.

India's men's boxing chief coach CA Kuttappa and shot put coach Mohinder Singh Dhillon are among those who have tested positive for the virus in the recent drive at the National Institute of Sports (NIS), a SAI source confirmed to PTI.

Later, SAI also issued a statement which said that 313 and 428 tests were conducted in Patiala and Bengaluru respectively. While 26 were found to be positive in Patiala, the Bengaluru count stood at four.

''Keeping the safety of Olympic-bound athletes, coaches and support staff in mind, the SAI conducted precautionary RT-PCR tests at National Centre of Excellence in Patiala and Bengaluru. The reports received today indicate that all Olympic-bound athletes at both centres are COVID negative,'' the SAI statement read.

It is learnt that out of 26 positive cases in Patiala, 16 are sportspersons and rest are support staff.

The 16 positive result include 10 boxers and six track and field athletes, the SAI source said.

In Bengaluru, a race walking coach has tested positive for the virus. ''...the good thing is that all positive cases are not Olympic-bound athletes. The positive athletes have been isolated and the entire campus has been sanitised.'' All weightlifters housed at the premier sports institute have returned negative for the virus.

The NIS Patiala is primarily the base of Olympic-bound boxers, track and field athletes and weightlifters along with sportspersons from some other disciplines.

The boxers who have tested positive include Asian silver-medallist Deepak Kumar and India Open gold-medallist Sanjit.

''Some more test results are awaited at this point,'' another source stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

World News Roundup: Italy arrests navy captain for spying; Biden tells migrants to stay put and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Biden tells migrants to stay put. Central Americans hear a different messageMaritza Hernndez arrived at this remote Guatemalan village exhausted, with two young kids in tow and more than a...

Odd News Roundup: New York City woman's banana bread is a hit; Hungarian hot tub maker's got you covered and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. A gift of chocolate from Queen Victoria, intact after 121 yearsA 121-year-old chocolate bar, from a batch commissioned by Queen Victoria for British troops fighting in South Africa, has bee...

SC-appointed panel on farm laws submits report

The Supreme Court-appointed committee to study the three new controversial agricultural laws has submitted its report to the apex court on March 19 in a sealed cover, one of its members said on Wednesday.Farmers have been protesting seeking...

Govt pegs market borrowing at Rs 7.24 lakh cr in first half of FY22

The government will borrow Rs 7.24 lakh crore in the first half of 2021-22 fiscal to meet resources to perk up the economy hit by coronavirus pandemic.According to the Budget for 2021-22, the governments gross borrowing was estimated at Rs ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021