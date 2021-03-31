Left Menu

Maxwell's batting will be especially needed in middle-overs: Mike Hesson

We wanted to have a player of his quality during middle overs and at the back-end as well, he brings in huge amount of experience, Hesson said at a virtual media conference, indicating that Maxwell is that impact player in the middle-order which RCB lacked last year.On his day, he can turn a game on its head.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 18:22 IST
Maxwell's batting will be especially needed in middle-overs: Mike Hesson

Glenn Maxwell's aggressive batting during the middle overs and back-end will add dimension to their side and also help 'Big Show' to play freely, feels RCB Director of Cricket Mike Hesson.

Maxwell, a perennial under-performer but someone who has always raked in moolah at the IPL auctions, was snapped for Rs 14.25 crore by the Royal Challengers Bangalore after Punjab Kings decided to release him.

''He (Maxwell) is fantastic and fits in the middle-order for us. We wanted to have a player of his quality during middle overs and at the back-end as well, he brings in huge amount of experience,'' Hesson said at a virtual media conference, indicating that Maxwell is that impact player in the middle-order which RCB lacked last year.

''On his day, he can turn a game on its head. We need to use him in a space where we can maximise his skills and we are looking at how we do that,'' the former New Zealand coach said.

Hesson wants Maxwell to understand his role.

''I am waiting to speak to him and be clear about his role. It's just been a few days. Amongst peers, he is going to bat, so its better he understands his role implicitly. He has good skils, highly experienced and will also be part of leadership group.'' The 6 feet 9 inch Kyle Jamieson has been one of New Zealand's heroes in Test cricket but Hesson feels that even in India, the bounce he can extract due to his height will be very handy for RCB.

''As I said, in some grounds, we will want bowlers who would bowl predominantly cutters and in some other ground, here the ball swings and there is bounce, Kyle will be deadly. ''It's about complementing with skills and what brings to the group, obviously with bat he has skills about being a power player,'' Hesson justified the insane bidding of the young Black Cap. As far as the Indian pace bowling group is concerned, Hesson is looking at 'horses for courses' while picking between Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj. ''Siraj is exceptional with new ball. He has ability to swing the new ball while Kyle will get that bounce and bring in different challenge. Saini has a little bit more pace and bowls a different length. They will be used in different phases of the game.'' Hesson was also pleased with the kind of form skipper Virat Kohli, who will be opening in the upcoming season.

''I think Virat is so experienced with what he does with RCB and he is going to bat at the top of the order. Its a position , he knows well. He is in fine touch. ''I thought the way he played in T20s against England and how he controlled the tempo, on his day when he does for RCB.'' On uncapped Indian players, Hesson mentioned the names of Rajat Patidar of MP and Mohammed Azharudeen of Kerala as the talents to look out for.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

"Gosh, no!" UK's Sunak says not embarrassed by Deliveroo IPO

British finance minister Rishi Sunak said he was not embarrassed by the plunge in the shares of Deliveroo in their trading debut on Wednesday, after he endorsed the tech company as a British success story.Gosh, no... share prices go up, sha...

I-T refunds of over Rs 2.24 lakh cr issued this fiscal till Mar 29

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday said it has issued refunds worth over Rs 2.24 lakh crore to more than 2.37 crore taxpayers till March 29 in the current fiscal year.This include Rs 85,012 crore personal income tax refunds to 2.33 cror...

Mehbooba Mufti supports Mamata Banerjee's pitch for opposition unity

Expressing solidarity with Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said it is imperative for the opposition parties in the country to unite in order to protect democracy and its cherished values.M...

DDMA to randomly test for COVID flyers coming from states where cases are rising: Delhi airport

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority DDMA will conduct random COVID-19 test of passengers coming from states where there has been a surge in cases recently, said the Delhi airports operator DIAL on Wednesday.The Centre had on Tuesday sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021