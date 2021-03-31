Left Menu

Absolutely fair that we are playing at neutral venues: Mysore

While its definitely something we are going to miss, but its completely understandable under the circumstances. Mysore further said they are sparing no expense in adhering to the bio-bubble atmosphere and have appointed a bubble manager and bubble integrity manager to ensure that everything is in order.We have a bubble manager, and there is a bubble integrity manager so there are some new positions that are getting created.Travel is going to be different this time because were playing in four different cities and then go to the playoffs back to Ahmedabad.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-03-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 18:48 IST
Absolutely fair that we are playing at neutral venues: Mysore

There wont be any home advantage for the eight franchises in the upcoming Indian Premier League to be played at neutral venues but that's a fair deal, Kolkata Knight Riders CEO Venky Mysore said on Wednesday.

The most lucrative T20 league is all set to return to India after a pit stop in UAE in 2020 but all teams will deprived of the home conditions.

Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru will host 10 matches each while Ahmedabad and New Delhi will get to host eight matches with the tournament following a cluster caravan format.

''It's always a bit of a disappointment when you can't play at home. But these are very understandable reasons and these are very difficult and very unusual times as we all know we've all been through this for well over a year,'' Mysore said in a virtual media conference.

''I think it's a fair resolution by playing in neutral venues and in bio-secure bubble. While it's definitely something we are going to miss, but it's completely understandable under the circumstances.'' Mysore further said they are sparing no expense in adhering to the bio-bubble atmosphere and have appointed a 'bubble manager' and 'bubble integrity manager' to ensure that everything is in order.

''We have a bubble manager, and there is a bubble integrity manager so there are some new positions that are getting created.

''Travel is going to be different this time because we're playing in four different cities and then go to the playoffs back to Ahmedabad. So we have charters arranged as well as the bubble to bubble type of transfer even when we leave the hotel and travel to the airport.

''We're sparing no expense because anyone who's involved in, with the team in servicing at the hotel, or team management. Everyone is part of the bubble. We've been very fortunate to have a highly qualified doctor on board as well last season and this season. We also have an entire staff who's geared to take care of the whole bubble management issue as we call it,'' he said.

As of performance is concerned, KKR have missed the playoffs for a second successive time but Mysore sounded unfazed.

''It is a supremely competitive tournament. Last year we missed out on the qualification narrowly,'' he said as KKR missed out of playoff berth by net run-rate.

''This will be my 11th season with KKR and I believe we've made seven qualifications in the playoffs, which means that we're always a contender, we're always there.

''And I think that's what you aim to do to be a contender and then one has to earn the right to actually not only compete for the big prize, but be there so the important thing is we've always been there.

''Hopefully, there are some stars that need to align as well in the long tournament like this, and we're looking forward to that,'' Mysore concluded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

"Gosh, no!" UK's Sunak says not embarrassed by Deliveroo IPO

British finance minister Rishi Sunak said he was not embarrassed by the plunge in the shares of Deliveroo in their trading debut on Wednesday, after he endorsed the tech company as a British success story.Gosh, no... share prices go up, sha...

I-T refunds of over Rs 2.24 lakh cr issued this fiscal till Mar 29

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday said it has issued refunds worth over Rs 2.24 lakh crore to more than 2.37 crore taxpayers till March 29 in the current fiscal year.This include Rs 85,012 crore personal income tax refunds to 2.33 cror...

Mehbooba Mufti supports Mamata Banerjee's pitch for opposition unity

Expressing solidarity with Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said it is imperative for the opposition parties in the country to unite in order to protect democracy and its cherished values.M...

DDMA to randomly test for COVID flyers coming from states where cases are rising: Delhi airport

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority DDMA will conduct random COVID-19 test of passengers coming from states where there has been a surge in cases recently, said the Delhi airports operator DIAL on Wednesday.The Centre had on Tuesday sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021