AC Milan signs multi-year partnership deal with BMW

PTI | Milan | Updated: 31-03-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 19:07 IST
Zlatan Ibrahimovic and his AC Milan teammates will all be getting new cars after the Italian club signed a partnership deal with automobile maker BMW on Wednesday.

The German car manufacturer has become Milan's new Automotive Partner and Premium Partner, and will supply the team's players with BMW cars of their choice.

''BMW, much like AC Milan, is a synonym for excellence, style and innovation, so we are truly delighted to embark on this journey and head toward a progressive and sustainable future together, for the benefit of all,'' Milan president Paolo Scaroni said.

No financial details were disclosed, nor the length of the deal. Milan, however, called it a ''multi-year partnership.'' ''We talked about how well the brands are working together, we talked about innovation, about passion. That supersedes everything,'' Milan chief revenue officer Casper Stylsvig said. ''We are never going to disclose commercial terms for any of our partners for various reasons. But this is also building AC Milan and building the brand.'' AC Milan is slowly climbing back up the Serie A standings after years of mediocrity. It won the last of its 18 league titles in 2011 but is currently second in the standings, six points behind Inter Milan.

The Rossoneri are also making strides off the field. A recent study found that Milan is the most popular Italian club in the United States and China.

''We have a very clear strategy,'' said Stylsvig, who previously worked at Premier League clubs Manchester United and Fulham. ''We want to be one of the most successful teams in the world of football by 2025, that is our vision from a commercial perspective.'' AP SSC SSC

