IPL 2021: 'High-impact player' Maxwell can add to leadership group at RCB, feels Hesson

Mike Hesson, Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) Director of Cricket, feels the side needs to utilise the skills of Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell to the fullest in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 31-03-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 19:13 IST
Australia and RCB all-rounder Glenn Maxwell. Image Credit: ANI

Mike Hesson, Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) Director of Cricket, feels the side needs to utilise the skills of Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell to the fullest in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. While Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) made the opening bid for the all-rounder, there was a bidding war between Chennai Super Kings and RCB in the mini-auction last month. He was finally bought by the Virat Kohli-led side for Rs 14.25 crore.

Hesson revealed that RCB had an eye on Maxwell for a long time and with the Australian all-rounder coming into the side which already has AB de Villiers, the team can attack from both ends in the IPL. "We were looking at Maxwell for a long time. He is a fantastic player and he fits what we required in the middle order of RCB. We want some X-factor players, high-impact players. In the middle overs, to have a player of that quality just adds to the likes of AB de Villiers," said Hesson in a virtual press conference on Wednesday.

"To have a two-pronged attack in the middle-overs and potentially at the back end as well. He brings a huge amount to that area. We know on his day, he can turn the game on his head. We need to use him in a space where we can maximise his skills," Hesson explained. The RCB Director of Cricket also highlighted how Maxwell can be an all-round option for the side as he is an "amazing fielder."

"We have certainly spent some time working on how we do that. We are really looking forward to working with him and preparing him over the next few days and to be really clear around that role," said Hesson. "From a bowling point of view, he adds good skills. He is an amazing fielder. He also can add to the leadership group in terms of how he goes about his business," he added.

RCB is set to play the IPL 2021 opener against Mumbai Indians on April 9 in Chennai. The final of the 14th edition of the tournament will be played on May 30 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Playoffs will also be played at the same venue. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

