Soccer-Five subs per game to be used in Euro 2020

Teams will be allowed to use up to five substitutes per game during June's Euro 2020 tournament, UEFA's executive committee ruled on Wednesday. The five subs temporary amendment to the laws of the game was introduced due to the difficulties posed by playing through the COVID-19 pandemic and is currently applied to European club games and World Cup qualifying games in Europe.

31-03-2021
Teams will be allowed to use up to five substitutes per game during June's Euro 2020 tournament, UEFA's executive committee ruled on Wednesday.

The five subs temporary amendment to the laws of the game was introduced due to the difficulties posed by playing through the COVID-19 pandemic and is currently applied to European club games and World Cup qualifying games in Europe. "As the reasons for the five-substitutions rule remain valid... and given that the rule is already in place for the World Cup qualification matches that will run from March 2021 to March 2022, it was decided to extend the amendment to UEFA EURO 2020 in June/July 2021, the UEFA Nations League finals in October 2021 and the UEFA Nations League relegation play-outs in March 2022," UEFA said in a statement.

UEFA also lifted the 30% capacity limit on stadiums, opting to leave the decisions on spectator levels to local authorities -- a move which will allow some venues to let in more fans for the Euro 2020 tournament. No vote was taken on the reforms to the Champions League competition from 2024 with UEFA set to vote on the plans at their next executive meeting on April 19.

