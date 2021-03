Soccer-Chelsea cruise past Wolfsburg into women's Champions League semis

Pernille Harder scored against her former club for the second time in a week as Chelsea secured a 3-0 win over VfL Wolfsburg on Wednesday to complete a 5-1 aggregate victory in their women's Champions League quarter-final in Budapest. Despite holding a 2-1 lead from the first leg, Chelsea made a nervy start before two-time winners Wolfsburg conceded a penalty in the 26th minute when Sara Doorsoun-Khajeh brought down Sam Kerr inside the box.

Harder slotted the penalty into the bottom left corner, before the English champions extended their advantage through Kerr shortly after. The Australian striker took the ball on the turn before finding the bottom corner with a powerful strike past Wolfsburg goalkeeper Katarzyna Kiedrzynek.

Fran Kirby added gloss to the scoreline with an 81st minute strike as Chelsea booked a place Champions League semi-finals for the third time since making their competition debut in the 2015-16 season. The result comes as a huge blow for last year's runners-up Wolfsburg, who won each of their four matches in the competition without conceding a goal on their way to the quarter-finals.

Chelsea will next face the winner of the quarter-final tie between Bayern Munich and FC Rosengard. Bayern hold a 3-0 lead over the Swedish outfit heading into the second leg on Thursday.

