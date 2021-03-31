IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals announce Expo 2020 Dubai as principal sponsor

Left Menu

The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday announced a partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai for the upcoming 14th season of the tournament.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday announced a partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai for the upcoming 14th season of the tournament. As part of the association, Expo 2020 Dubai will appear on the front of the Rajasthan Royals' jersey as Principal Sponsor, helping to spread the Expo 2020 message to millions of cricket fans all over the world, with exactly six months until the event opens its doors.

Jake Lush McCrum, Chief Operating Officer, Rajasthan Royals, said: "We are delighted to welcome Expo 2020 as our principal sponsor for this upcoming season. At the Royals, we are driven by our ambition to impact society through cricket and this partnership with Expo 2020 is another exciting step on that journey. "The Royals' team, under Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) and the leadership of captain Sanju Samson (India), and including renowned international stars Ben Stokes (England), Chris Morris (South Africa) and Jos Buttler (England), proves to be an ideal global brand to complement Expo 2020 Dubai's vision."

Taking place from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022, Expo 2020 will welcome more than 190 nations and millions of people from across the globe to Dubai, UAE. For 182 visually striking, intellectually enlightening, and emotionally inspiring days, visitors will experience a dynamic and diverse program, including innovation, culture, art, food, music, and sport from every corner of the planet.

Sholto Douglas-Home, Chief Sales and Marcomms Officer, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: "Year after year, the IPL and the Rajasthan Royals unite the world with one of the most entertaining sporting events. Combined with the club's commitment to a range of social development programs, this makes the partnership an ideal match with Expo 2020 Dubai's vision of bringing people and communities together. The international reach of the tournament is a powerful vehicle for increasing awareness of Expo 2020 Dubai as we count down to our opening on 1 October." The first World Expo to take place in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, Expo 2020 Dubai will be a global experience bringing together people, communities and nations to build bridges, inspire action and deliver real-life solutions to real-life challenges.

With shared beliefs of innovation, collaboration and optimism for the future, the partnership reiterates Rajasthan Royals' commitment to act as a vehicle for change, with a track record of providing opportunities to young individuals to create brighter futures for themselves. (ANI)

