Ravi Shastri calls on Maharashtra and Goa Governor
Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri on Wednesday called on Maharashtra and Goa Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari here.Shastri is back in the city after guiding India to a series sweep over England. The Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team and well known cricketer Ravi Shastri met the Governor of Maharashtra and Goa Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on Wednesday.
Shastri is back in the city after guiding India to a series sweep over England. ''The Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team and well known cricketer Ravi Shastri met the Governor of Maharashtra and Goa Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on Wednesday. ''This was a courtesy call,'' read a Raj Bhawan statement.
