Left Menu

Rugby-Champions Cup and Challenge Cup 2021 finals moved out of Marseille

European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) said the decision was taken after consultation with the relevant local authorities in France to reduce cross-border travel where possible and to minimise the risk of COVID-19 transmission. It added that flexibility was required regarding the choice of venues for the finals on May 21 and 22.

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 19:58 IST
Rugby-Champions Cup and Challenge Cup 2021 finals moved out of Marseille
Representative image Image Credit: pixabay

This year's Champions Cup and Challenge Cup finals will not be staged in Marseille due to the evolving public health situation in France, the tournament organisers' board said on Wednesday. European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) said the decision was taken after consultation with the relevant local authorities in France to reduce cross-border travel where possible and to minimise the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

It added that flexibility was required regarding the choice of venues for the finals on May 21 and 22. "The 2022 finals will now be played in Marseille on May 27 and 28, 2022, with European club rugby's blue riband weekend scheduled for London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2023," EPCR said in a statement.

"Tickets already purchased for the Marseille finals will be valid for 2022 and a process is in place for fans seeking refunds which will be communicated directly to ticket holders and on HeinekenChampionsCup.com." The Champions Cup and Challenge Cup will resume with the round of 16 matches in April after the final two rounds of pool matches in January were cancelled, the tournament organisers said last month.

EPCR added that the Champions Cup semi-final matches will be played at the venues of the home clubs this season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gujarat House passes bill sanctioning 7 new private varsities

The Gujarat Legislative Assembly on Wednesday passed a bill sanctioning seven new private universities in the state which will pave the way for the first all-women varsity in the state, Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasam said.Other b...

Hezbollah: time to allow formation of new Lebanon government

Lebanons Hezbollah said on Wednesday it was time for politicians to put aside their demands and allow the formation of a new government that can rescue the country from an unprecedented financial crisis.Everyone must know the country has ru...

Spain widens use of AstraZeneca vaccine as infection rate hits "high risk" level

Spain said on Wednesday it would extend the use of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine to essential workers over 65 years old to include previously excluded groups, while the infection rate surpassed the level deemed a high risk for transmission....

Govt extends deadline for linking PAN-Aadhaar by 3 months till June 30

The government on Wednesday extended the deadline for linking PAN with biometric Aadhaar by three months till June 30.The income tax department said it has received representations from taxpayers that the last date for intimating the Aadhaa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021