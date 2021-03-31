Left Menu

England rugby proposes height, weight limits for trans women

By Rachel Savage LONDON, March 31 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The body that runs English rugby union outlined plans on Wednesday to limit the height and weight of transgender players in the women's game, amid a global furore over fair play in competitive sport. Trans women who are taller than 170cm, weigh more than 90kg, or both, may have to undergo an assessment to decide if they pose a safety risk to other women players or have a "material performance advantage", according to the draft policy.

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 21:36 IST
England rugby proposes height, weight limits for trans women

By Rachel Savage LONDON, March 31 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The body that runs English rugby union outlined plans on Wednesday to limit the height and weight of transgender players in the women's game, amid a global furore over fair play in competitive sport.

Trans women who are taller than 170cm, weigh more than 90kg, or both, may have to undergo an assessment to decide if they pose a safety risk to other women players or have a "material performance advantage", according to the draft policy. The Rugby Football Union (RFU) proposal comes nearly six months after World Rugby, the global governing body, banned trans women from elite and international women's games, saying the advantages gained during male puberty carried safety risks.

"We want to strike a balance between inclusion, fairness and safe participation," a spokeswomen for the RFU, which like other national rugby bodies was not obliged to use World Rugby rules, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in an emailed statement. "At the heart of our game is inclusion. It is important to consider the individuals involved and the sense of community and acceptance that our transgender players tell us rugby provides."

Olympic guidelines in place since 2015 say trans women can compete if they keep their testosterone levels below 10 nanomoles per litre for at least 12 months. Many sports bodies, including the RFU, now use a level of 5 nmol/L. Women usually have testosterone below 3nmol/L, against 10 to 30 nmol/L for men. However, 2.5% of women have hyperandrogenism, so have naturally higher levels of testosterone.

Other countries take varied approaches, reflecting the myriad views on trans participation in professional sport. USA Rugby follows Olympic guidelines, Rugby Canada allows trans women to compete restriction-free and Rugby Australia requires a medical specialist to certify an athlete's safety.

Opponents of trans women competing in women's sport argue that their greater athletic abilities are not sufficiently mitigated by cross-sex hormones that lower testosterone. The muscular advantage enjoyed by trans women falls by about 5% after a year of testosterone-suppressing treatment, according to a 2020 review of existing studies by the University of Manchester and Sweden's Karolinska Institute.

The RFU proposal divided opinion. Allowing competitors who are well above the average woman's size would be unfair to fellow players, said Tommy Lundberg of the Karolinska Institute.

"It would be not only to the detriment of women but also to the detriment of trans women who would not pass the test," Lundberg said. Verity Smith, a rugby player and sport youth worker at trans youth charity Mermaids, disagreed with the RFU proposal as he said it would exclude some trans women and subject them to standards that are not applied to other players.

"This seems discriminatory," he said in emailed comments, adding that before he transitioned he had played against non-trans women who were taller than 180cm and weighed over 127kg. In the last three years, seven trans women applied to play in the women's game, four trans men applied to stay in the women's game and 39 trans men applied to play men's rugby, according to the RFU.

The RFU is consulting on its proposal until April 16th.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Love Alarm Season 3: Is it finally happening?

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-U.S. projects up to 184,000 migrant children could arrive this year

U.S. border officials estimate that up to 184,000 unaccompanied migrant children could arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border this year, according to internal government data reviewed by Reuters. The estimate underscores a growing challenge for P...

Ryan Reynolds receives COVID-19 vaccine shot

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds on Wednesday took a jab of the Covid-19 vaccine. The 44-year-old star took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture video of him getting vaccination at a clinic.He took a dig at the false claims that say th...

Business briefs3

Xiaomi India on Wednesday said its Redmi Note 10 series has recorded sales worth Rs 500 crore within the first two weeks of sale across all platforms.Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max went on sale on March 16, 17 an...

Vedanta plans to set up copper smelter plant in India

Billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd plans to set up a coastal copper smelter plant in India for Rs 10,000 crore.The move comes nearly three years after its plant in Tamil Nadu was shut on environmental concerns and at a time when coppe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021