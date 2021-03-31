Left Menu

Chelsea advances to Women''s Champions League semifinals

Fran Kirby added the third goal in the second half. Manchester City hosts Barcelona later Wednesday with the Spanish team holding a 3-0 advantage from the first leg. The second leg between five-time defending champion Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain was moved to April 18 after a coronavirus outbreak in the Lyon squad. Chelsea will face either Bayern Munich or Rosengård in the semifinals.

Updated: 31-03-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 21:55 IST
Chelsea advances to Women''s Champions League semifinals

Pernille Harder scored against her former team Wednesday to lead Chelsea over Wolfsburg 3-0 and into the semifinals of the Women's Champions League.

Harder converted a penalty in the 27th minute and Sam Kerr doubled the lead five minutes later, helping Chelsea advance 5-1 on aggregate. Both players had scored last week in the first leg. Fran Kirby added the third goal in the second half.

Manchester City hosts Barcelona later Wednesday with the Spanish team holding a 3-0 advantage from the first leg.

The second leg between five-time defending champion Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain was moved to April 18 after a coronavirus outbreak in the Lyon squad.

Chelsea will face either Bayern Munich or Rosengård in the semifinals. Bayern defeated the Swedish club 3-0 in the first leg, and they play again Thursday in Malmo.

Chelsea and Wolfsburg played their quarterfinal legs in Budapest because of travel restrictions. Chelsea was the “away” team on Wednesday.

Harder, who joined Chelsea from Wolfsburg in September, sent a long ball for Kerr, who was taken down by defender Sara Doorsoun. From the penalty spot, the Denmark captain then sent goalkeeper Katarzyna Kiedrzynek the wrong way, rolling the ball into the corner.

Kerr scored in the 32nd minute, collecting a chipped pass with her back to the goal. The Australia striker turned and fired a right-footed shot low just inside the post.

Kirby worked a give-and-go with Ji So-Yun and beat Kiedrzynek from close range in the 81st minute.

The final is scheduled for May 16 in Gothenburg, Sweden. AP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

