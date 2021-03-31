Left Menu

Alex Thomson joins Durham on two-month loan deal from Warwickshire

England County Cricket Club Durham on Wednesday announced the arrival of Warwickshire's Alex Thomson on loan for the County Championship.

ANI | Durham | Updated: 31-03-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 22:09 IST
Alex Thomson joins Durham on two-month loan deal from Warwickshire
Warwickshire all-rounder Alex Thomson (Image: Warwickshire CCC). Image Credit: ANI

England County Cricket Club Durham on Wednesday announced the arrival of Warwickshire's Alex Thomson on loan for the County Championship. The 27-year-old off-spinning all-rounder will join Durham on a two-month deal for the County Championship and will be available for Durham's opening fixture at Trent Bridge on Thursday 8 April.

"Durham Cricket is pleased to announce the arrival of Warwickshire's Alex Thomson on loan," the club said in an official statement. Thomson made his red-ball debut for Warwickshire in 2018 against Yorkshire at Headingley. Since then, the former Cardiff MCCU graduate has made 14 First-Class appearances, claiming 20 wickets with a best of 6/138 against Hampshire.

A useful lower-order batsman, Thomson has scored 316 First-Class runs from 18 innings. Last week, Durham had announced the signing of New Zealand batsman Will Young for the beginning of the 2021 County Championship season.

The right-hand batsman recently made his Blackcaps Test debut at home against West Indies where he scored 43 in his second match. The 28-year-old is an established top-order batsman at the domestic level, where he has captained the Central Stags in New Zealand's first-class format, leading his side to success in both red and white-ball cricket.

"I am happy to say I have signed with them and I will be heading over at the conclusion of this season to join Durham up in the cold and play three first-class games for them, which will be an awesome opportunity to get over to England and be exposed to those conditions and face the new Duke ball. It will be a fun opportunity to meet a new bunch of guys and experience county cricket, which is something I have always wanted to do," Young had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Love Alarm Season 3: Is it finally happening?

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Greece eases some curbs to relieve pandemic fatigue, shops to reopen

Greece will ease some COVID-19 lockdown curbs to relieve peoples fatigue with protracted restrictions, allowing small retail shops to reopen, authorities said on Wednesday as the surge of COVID-19 infections continues.We acknowledge the psy...

Godrej Properties gives exit to HDFC Property Fund in Pune project

Godrej Properties on Wednesday said it has increased stake in Godrej Realty to 100 per cent from 51 per cent by acquiring equity shares from HDFC Property Fund.Godrej Realty Private Limited is engaged in construction and development of land...

MNM has set trend with initiative to recall mlas if they fail to deliver; Kamal Haasan

Makkal Neethi Maiam has set the trend with an initiative to recall its MLAs if they failed to deliver on their promises in the event of MNM candidates getting elected after the April 6 assembly polls, party chief Kamal Hassan said here on W...

FACTBOX-U.S. projects up to 184,000 migrant children could arrive this year

U.S. border officials estimate that up to 184,000 unaccompanied migrant children could arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border this year, according to internal government data reviewed by Reuters. The estimate underscores a growing challenge for P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021