Sports News Roundup: Magic shock Clippers with late rally; League owners approve 17-game regular season and more

NHL roundup: Rangers top Caps with four-goal third period

Artemi Panarin posted a goal and two assists -- all in the third period -- as the New York Rangers rallied to defeat the visiting Washington Capitals 5-2 Tuesday night. The Capitals led 2-1 after two periods before the Rangers scored the game's final four goals. Washington's three-game winning streak ended while New York snapped its two-game losing streak.

NFL: League owners approve 17-game regular season

The National Football League (NFL) said on Tuesday its owners had approved a plan to expand the regular season to 17 games from 16, while all its teams will play at least one international game over an eight-year period. Beginning in 2021, the NFL pre-season will be reduced to three games from four before an expanded regular season kicks off on Sept. 9.

USOPC sets rules for protests at U.S. Olympic Trials

Athletes competing in the U.S. Olympic trials can protest, the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) said on Tuesday, including kneeling or raising a clenched fist on the podium or at the start line during the national anthem. In a detailed document, the USOPC outlined a wide range of ways athletes can advocate for racial and social justice but drew the line at what will be unacceptable, including wearing a hat or face mask with a hate symbol or hate speech on it.

NBA-Utah Jazz flight returns to airport after bird strike

A charter flight carrying the Utah Jazz to Memphis on Tuesday was forced to return to Salt Lake City airport after an engine was damaged when the plane struck a flock of birds shortly after takeoff, the team said. The plane returned safely to the airport after the collision with the birds caused "engine failure," team spokesman Frank Zang said.

WTA urges players to get COVID-19 vaccine

After players at the Miami Open expressed a reluctance to get the COVID-19 vaccine the women's tennis governing body the WTA said on Tuesday it would educate athletes and encourage them to get the shot. After fourth round wins on Monday, Ukrainian Elina Svitolina and Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka had aired concerns about how quickly the vaccines had been rolled out and said they would wait before deciding whether to get one.

As the boys of summer return, U.S. economy holds its breath

The Texas Rangers plan to welcome a capacity crowd of about 40,000 for their Major League Baseball home opener on April 5. In the nation's capital, meanwhile, attendance at the Washington Nationals' first game of the season will be capped at 5,000, roughly 12% of capacity. In the country's fitful battle for economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, a lot may ride on whether, come September, attendance for America's pastime looks more like the Rangers than the Nats.

NCAA plays defense in U.S. Supreme Court athlete compensation case

U.S. Supreme Court justices on Wednesday grilled the National Collegiate Athletic Association on its bid to maintain limits on education-related compensation for student-athletes, questioning its reliance on what critics have called the sham of amateurism in college sports. During about 90 minutes of arguments in the NCAA's appeal of a lower court ruling against the major governing body for U.S. intercollegiate sports, some of the nine justices seemed concerned that the organization could be using the cloak of amateurism to fix labor prices at an artificially low level.

No.1 Ashleigh Barty reaches Miami Open semis

Top-seeded Ashleigh Barty was pushed to three sets for the third time in four Miami Open matches, but she prevailed again Tuesday to reach the semifinals. The 24-year-old Australian beat seventh-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-3.

NBA roundup: Magic shock Clippers with late rally

The Los Angeles Clippers led visiting Orlando by as many as 16 points and were up by seven with 2:39 to play, but the inspired Magic rallied for a 103-96 win Tuesday. The Magic, who traded away three of their top players last week, never led in the game until Wendell Carter Jr.'s tip-in with 1:10 to play. The put-back was part of an 11-0 run that gave Orlando a 97-93 lead with 53.7 seconds left.

Resurgent Spieth 'in a better place' ahead of Masters

Jordan Spieth may be in the midst of a lengthy victory drought but the former world number one has shown recent flashes of major championship form and finally feels invigorated ahead of next week's Masters. While Spieth, whose last triumph came at the 2017 British Open, acknowledges there is more work to be done to return to the winner's circle, he feels good about his game after posting four top-10 finishes in his last six PGA Tour starts.

