Soccer-Maguire rescues England with late winner against Poland
The win lifted England to nine points from three games, two ahead of Hungary in second with Poland on four points.Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2021 02:14 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 02:13 IST
England's Harry Maguire smashed home a late winner as they laboured to a 2-1 win over Poland in World Cup qualifying on Wednesday, with the defender bailing out team mate John Stones whose error nearly cost the hosts all three points.
Maguire swivelled and smashed home a knock-down from a corner in the 85th minute to maintain England's perfect start to their Group I campaign. England had dominated the majority of the match at Wembley, taking the lead after 19 minutes when Harry Kane fired home from the penalty spot. Things turned sour for Gareth Southgate's side, however, when Stones allowed Jakub Moder to level in the second half.
Stones dawdled on the ball and Poland midfielder Moder robbed him of possession before firing home after a quick exchange of passes. The win lifted England to nine points from three games, two ahead of Hungary in second with Poland on four points.
