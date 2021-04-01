Left Menu

Soccer-Italy make it three wins from three with ease in Lithuania

Goals from Stefano Sensi and Ciro Immobile earned Italy a 2-0 victory over Lithuania on Wednesday as Roberto Mancini's side made it three wins from three games in their 2022 World Cup qualification Group C.

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 01-04-2021 02:16 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 02:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Goals from Stefano Sensi and Ciro Immobile earned Italy a 2-0 victory over Lithuania on Wednesday as Roberto Mancini's side made it three wins from three games in their 2022 World Cup qualification Group C. Mancini made 10 changes to the side who beat Bulgaria 2-0 on Sunday and it showed as the visitors struggled to break down Lithuania on their artificial pitch in the opening period.

After the break however, Italy stepped up a gear, with halftime substitute Sensi firing the opener two minutes into the second half, before Immobile converted a stoppage-time penalty to make sure of the three points. Another comfortable victory sees Italy remain top of their group on nine points after a sixth win in a row, with the Azzurri not conceding a single goal in that run.

