Left Menu

Soccer-Maguire rescues England with late winner against Poland

The Polish midfielder exchanged passes with substitute Arkadiusz Milik and rifled his effort past Nick Pope, the first goal the England keeper had conceded in his first seven England matches. The goal seemed to draw the sting from England's attack and the hosts laboured for the rest of the game.

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2021 02:27 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 02:27 IST
Soccer-Maguire rescues England with late winner against Poland
Representative image

Harry Maguire smashed home a late winner as England laboured to a 2-1 victory over Poland in World Cup qualifying on Wednesday after an error by John Stones nearly cost the hosts all three points. Maguire swivelled and smashed home a knock-down from a corner in the 85th minute to maintain England's perfect start to their Group I campaign.

England had dominated the majority of the match at Wembley, taking the lead after 19 minutes when Harry Kane fired home from the penalty spot. Things turned sour for Gareth Southgate's side, however, when Stones allowed Jakub Moder to level in the second half. Stones dawdled on the ball and Poland midfielder Moder robbed him of possession before firing home after a quick exchange of passes.

The win lifted England to nine points from three games, two ahead of Hungary in second with Poland on four points. Poland, shorn of their main attacking threat with Bayern Munich's striker Robert Lewandowski ruled out by a knee injury, were never likely to tear into England and their more defensive approach frustrated the hosts in the early stages.

England lacked any sort of penetration or attacking impetus in a stale opening, but suddenly found an extra gear with Sterling's pace causing trouble for Poland's three-man backline and drawing the penalty that delivered the opener. The Manchester City forward picked up the ball in midfield and surged forward, leaving the Polish defence trailing in his wake before Michal Helik slid in from behind and caught him on the Achilles.

Kane stepped up to wallop the ball down the middle and become England's all-time leading penalty scorer with 10 goals from the spot. The Poles did well to reach halftime without conceding again, Sterling twice failing to get a shot away when chances opened up in front of him and Kane stinging the palms of Poland keeper Wojciech Szczesny with a rasping effort.

England were in total control but handed Poland a route back into the match when Stones dwelt on the ball and allowed Moder to steal in. The Polish midfielder exchanged passes with substitute Arkadiusz Milik and rifled his effort past Nick Pope, the first goal the England keeper had conceded in his first seven England matches.

The goal seemed to draw the sting from England's attack and the hosts laboured for the rest of the game. Maguire, however, rode to their rescue when he latched onto Stones's knockdown and thumped home from eight metres.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia's AMP names ANZ's Alexis George as CEO, De Ferrari to retire

Embattled wealth manager AMP Ltd named Australia and New Zealand Banking Group deputy chief Alexis George as its new group chief executive officer on Thursday, with Francesco De Ferrari set to retire from the role.The move comes just days a...

Brazil detects new coronavirus variant similar to South African

Brazil has detected a new COVID-19 variant that is similar to the one first seen in South Africa, the head of Sao Paulos Butantan institute said on Wednesday, as Latin Americas biggest country notched another record daily death toll. Butant...

Paul Simon joins trend to monetize old song catalogs

Paul Simon has sold his entire song catalog to Sony Music Publishing, joining a string of older musicians cashing in on their lifes work.Sony Music Publishing said on Wednesday the deal includes classic songs ranging from Bridge Over Troubl...

Cricket-Sri Lanka's Nissanka holds up West Indies

Inclement weather and a stoic knock from Pathum Nissanka prevented West Indies from wrapping up Sri Lankas first innings on the third day of the second test on Wednesday, leaving the match firmly in the balance. Nissanka, playing only his s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021