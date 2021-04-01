Left Menu

Soccer-Italy make it three wins from three with ease in Lithuania

After the break however, Italy stepped up a gear, with halftime substitute Sensi firing the opening goal two minutes into the second half, before Immobile converted a stoppage-time penalty to make sure of the three points. Another comfortable victory saw Italy remain top of their group on nine points after a sixth win in a row, with the Azzurri not conceding a single goal in that run.

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2021 02:37 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 02:37 IST
Soccer-Italy make it three wins from three with ease in Lithuania

Goals from Stefano Sensi and Ciro Immobile earned Italy a 2-0 victory over Lithuania on Wednesday as Roberto Mancini's side got their third win from three games in 2022 World Cup qualification Group C.

Mancini made 10 changes to the side who beat Bulgaria 2-0 on Sunday and it showed as the visitors struggled to break down Lithuania on their artificial pitch in the opening period. After the break however, Italy stepped up a gear, with halftime substitute Sensi firing the opening goal two minutes into the second half, before Immobile converted a stoppage-time penalty to make sure of the three points.

Another comfortable victory saw Italy remain top of their group on nine points after a sixth win in a row, with the Azzurri not conceding a single goal in that run. In Wednesday's other Group C match, Northern Ireland were held to a 0-0 draw by Bulgaria in Belfast.

Italy are now unbeaten in 25 matches under Mancini, the joint-second longest run without losing, level with Marcelo Lippi, among Italian coaches. "The pitch was difficult and it wasn't even wet," Mancini told Rai Sport. "We still had many chances to score.

"The glass is half full. (Group rivals) Switzerland only won 1-0 at home against Lithuania three days ago. These matches are always tough, you cannot be brilliant all the time, but the important thing was to win." Against inferior opponents, the result never really looked in doubt, despite Italy’s inability to create any openings of note early on.

Inter Milan’s Sensi came off the bench and arrowed a strike into the net less than two minutes after his introduction. There was just the one worrying moment for Italy, with Tautvydas Eliosius presented with a glorious chance to snatch an unlikely leveller, but Gianluigi Donnarumma made a fine save.

Lazio striker Immobile missed a hat-trick of glaring chances to score, but made no mistake from the spot after Federico Chiesa had been fouled.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia's AMP names ANZ's Alexis George as CEO, De Ferrari to retire

Embattled wealth manager AMP Ltd named Australia and New Zealand Banking Group deputy chief Alexis George as its new group chief executive officer on Thursday, with Francesco De Ferrari set to retire from the role.The move comes just days a...

Brazil detects new coronavirus variant similar to South African

Brazil has detected a new COVID-19 variant that is similar to the one first seen in South Africa, the head of Sao Paulos Butantan institute said on Wednesday, as Latin Americas biggest country notched another record daily death toll. Butant...

Paul Simon joins trend to monetize old song catalogs

Paul Simon has sold his entire song catalog to Sony Music Publishing, joining a string of older musicians cashing in on their lifes work.Sony Music Publishing said on Wednesday the deal includes classic songs ranging from Bridge Over Troubl...

Cricket-Sri Lanka's Nissanka holds up West Indies

Inclement weather and a stoic knock from Pathum Nissanka prevented West Indies from wrapping up Sri Lankas first innings on the third day of the second test on Wednesday, leaving the match firmly in the balance. Nissanka, playing only his s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021