Soccer-Four Italy team staff members test positive for COVID-19

Four Italy team staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) said on Wednesday. The FIGC issued a statement immediately after Italy's 2-0 World Cup qualifying victory over Lithuania in Vilnius.

It said one member of staff had felt unwell after the win in Bulgaria on Saturday and he returned home, with another three members of coach Roberto Mancini's staff testing positive on Wednesday. Those individuals have been isolated from the rest of the group in Lithuania.

