Left Menu

Cricket-Sri Lanka's Nissanka holds up West Indies

Inclement weather and a stoic knock from Pathum Nissanka prevented West Indies from wrapping up Sri Lanka’s first innings on the third day of the second test on Wednesday, leaving the match firmly in the balance. Dushmantha Chameera went cheaply after tea leaving Nissanka and Lasith Embuldeniya not out at the close. The West Indies scored 354 in their first innings.

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2021 03:29 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 03:29 IST
Cricket-Sri Lanka's Nissanka holds up West Indies

Inclement weather and a stoic knock from Pathum Nissanka prevented West Indies from wrapping up Sri Lanka's first innings on the third day of the second test on Wednesday, leaving the match firmly in the balance. Nissanka, playing only his second test, was 49 not out when rain brought a premature close with Sri Lanka 250-8, still trailing by 104 runs.

The 22-year-old, who scored a century on debut in the first test, showed a maturity as he scored quickly to cut into the deficit and frustrate the hosts on a day hampered by rain and high winds. Only 42 overs were possible at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua with Sri Lanka losing five wickets for the addition of 118 runs after resuming on 136-3.

They lost two wickets in the morning session with Dinesh Chandimal scoring 44 and Dhananjaya de Silva 39 as both batsmen failed to convert good starts. Chandimal fell to a trap set by Shannon Gabriel, who tempted him into hooking a short delivery and had him caught on the deep square leg boundary.

De Silva went in more bizarre circumstances in the 79th over as part-timer Jermaine Blackwood was brought on just before the second new ball became available. His first delivery trapped De Silva lbw but it was turning sharply, which should have prompted a player review. De Silva walked off without hesitating, however, after being given out, only to find that had he reviewed he would have been given not out as the ball would have missed his wicket.

After lunch, and in between rain beaks, Niroshan Dickwella was caught behind for 21 but only given out after a review and Suranga Lakmal (6) was caught at mid-on off Alzarri Joseph. Dushmantha Chameera went cheaply after tea leaving Nissanka and Lasith Embuldeniya not out at the close.

The West Indies scored 354 in their first innings. The first test was drawn. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.N. special envoy tells Security Council to act to avoid 'bloodbath' in Myanmar

United Nations special envoy on Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener told a session of the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday that a bloodbath is imminent because of the militarys intensified crackdown on anti-coup protesters. Schraner Burge...

Australia's Queensland state premier says Brisbane lockdown to end

Australias Queensland state, a tourist hotspot, reported 1 new coronavirus case of community transmission on Thursday linked to an existing cluster, enabling it to end its three-day snap lockdown in Brisbane.More than two million residents ...

Defense tells Canada court that Huawei CFO's arrest was legal, but not her detainment

Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhous arrest was valid, but her ongoing detainment is illegal, defense lawyers told a Canadian court on Wednesday, in a slight deviation from Chinas official stance on the case.Meng, 49, was arrested i...

U.N. Security Council concerned over election impasse in Somalia -U.S. envoy

The United Nations Security Council on Wednesday expressed concern over a standoff in Somalia on holding new elections, the United States top U.N. diplomat said. President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohameds four-year term ended last month without a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021