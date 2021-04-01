Left Menu

Soccer-Luis Enrique missed start of Spain game after being stuck in lift

Spain coach Luis Enrique had recently admitted he was very worried about his team's form and he had more reason to be concerned on Wednesday when he found himself trapped in a lift before their World Cup qualifier against Kosovo. Ramos is fine, but he has just returned from a serious injury and I decided that other players should play instead," Luis Enrique said.

Reuters | Seville | Updated: 01-04-2021 04:13 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 04:13 IST
Soccer-Luis Enrique missed start of Spain game after being stuck in lift

Spain coach Luis Enrique had recently admitted he was very worried about his team's form and he had more reason to be concerned on Wednesday when he found himself trapped in a lift before their World Cup qualifier against Kosovo. Luis Enrique and several of his assistants were stuck in a lift in the team's hotel for an hour before being rescued.

They arrived at Seville's La Cartuja stadium moments after the game had kicked off, travelling there by car as the team bus carrying the players had departed. The incident had little impact on the team's performance, however, as Spain ran out 3-1 winners thanks to goals from forwards Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres and Gerard Moreno to move top of Group B with seven points.

"We had a plan B and my staff were going to take charge of the game instead. It wouldn't have made a big difference if I hadn't made it," said Luis Enrique. The coach faced a bigger headache explaining why he had started without captain Sergio Ramos and only brought him on in the 86th minute.

Ramos had recently returned to action after undergoing knee surgery in January and missed Real Madrid's last game before the international break yet. The 35-year-old played the first 45 minutes of last week's 1-1 draw with Greece then was left on the bench in Sunday's 2-1 win in Georgia.

"He didn't play because I made a technical decision, he has no problem but I decide who plays. Ramos is fine, but he has just returned from a serious injury and I decided that other players should play instead," Luis Enrique said. "His attitude is exemplary. The true leaders are the ones who make a big contribution even if it's from the bench."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.N. special envoy tells Security Council to act to avoid 'bloodbath' in Myanmar

United Nations special envoy on Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener told a session of the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday that a bloodbath is imminent because of the militarys intensified crackdown on anti-coup protesters. Schraner Burge...

Australia's Queensland state premier says Brisbane lockdown to end

Australias Queensland state, a tourist hotspot, reported 1 new coronavirus case of community transmission on Thursday linked to an existing cluster, enabling it to end its three-day snap lockdown in Brisbane.More than two million residents ...

Defense tells Canada court that Huawei CFO's arrest was legal, but not her detainment

Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhous arrest was valid, but her ongoing detainment is illegal, defense lawyers told a Canadian court on Wednesday, in a slight deviation from Chinas official stance on the case.Meng, 49, was arrested i...

U.N. Security Council concerned over election impasse in Somalia -U.S. envoy

The United Nations Security Council on Wednesday expressed concern over a standoff in Somalia on holding new elections, the United States top U.N. diplomat said. President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohameds four-year term ended last month without a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021