Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Olympics: Bowman to lead U.S. men's hockey team in Beijing

Chicago Blackhawks president of hockey operations Stan Bowman has been appointed general manager of the U.S. men's Olympic ice hockey team for the 2022 Beijing Winter Games, USA Hockey said on Wednesday. Bowman, who also serves as Blackhawks general manager, has helped to build three Stanley Cup championship teams in Chicago and has been a member of the national team advisory group since 2012. Osaka hopes to learn lesson after 23-match win streak snapped

Naomi Osaka had grown so accustomed to dominating that she was not immediately sure what lessons to take after her 23-match winning streak came to an abrupt end in quarter-final action at the Miami Open on Wednesday. Osaka, the reigning U.S. Open and Australian Open champion whose last loss came in February 2020, was beaten 6-0 6-4 by Greek 23rd seed Maria Sakkari. Umpire's discrimination lawsuit against Major League Baseball is dismissed

A U.S. judge on Wednesday dismissed longtime umpire Angel Hernandez's lawsuit accusing Major League Baseball of racial discrimination. The Cuban-born Hernandez, an MLB umpire since 1993, accused MLB of passing him over for crew chief and World Series assignments based on race and ethnicity, despite being more senior and getting better performance reviews than other umpires receiving the plum assignments. Soccer: Auckland to host 2023 women's World Cup opener, final in Sydney

Eden Park in Auckland will host the opening game of the 2023 women's World Cup with the final taking place in Stadium Australia in Sydney, soccer's world governing body FIFA said on Wednesday as it announced the nine host cities for the tournament. Adelaide, Brisbane, Dunedin, Hamilton, Melbourne, Perth and Wellington were the other seven cities in Australia and New Zealand selected to host matches. Cleveland Indians ban fans from wearing headdresses and face paint

Cleveland Indians fans will be banned from wearing native American headdresses and face paint in the new Major League Baseball (MLB) season, the club said on Wednesday. "Inappropriate or offensive images, words, dress or face paint must be covered or removed, and failure to do so may constitute grounds for ejection or refusal of admission," said the team, which is looking for a new name. As the boys of summer return, U.S. economy holds its breath

The Texas Rangers plan to welcome a capacity crowd of about 40,000 for their Major League Baseball home opener on April 5. In the nation's capital, meanwhile, attendance at the Washington Nationals' first game of the season will be capped at 5,000, roughly 12% of capacity. In the country's fitful battle for economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, a lot may ride on whether, come September, attendance for America's pastime looks more like the Rangers than the Nats. NCAA plays defense in U.S. Supreme Court athlete compensation case

U.S. Supreme Court justices on Wednesday grilled the National Collegiate Athletic Association on its bid to maintain limits on education-related compensation for student-athletes, questioning its reliance on what critics have called the sham of amateurism in college sports. During about 90 minutes of arguments in the NCAA's appeal of a lower court ruling against the major governing body for U.S. intercollegiate sports, some of the nine justices seemed concerned that the organization could be using the cloak of amateurism to fix labor prices at an artificially low level. Soccer: Germany stunned by North Macedonia in rare World Cup qualifier home defeat

Germany suffered their first home defeat in a World Cup qualifier in 20 years when they were stunned 2-1 by unheralded North Macedonia in Group J on Wednesday. Armenia are the surprise group leaders after they struck two goals inside the final four minutes for a 3-2 victory over Romania in Yerevan to make it three wins out of three. Boston Red Sox owner valued at $7.35 billion as LeBron James and RedBird invest

Private investment company RedBird Capital and Basketball star LeBron James have invested in Fenway Sports Group (FSG) in a deal that places the enterprise value of the Liverpool FC and Boston Red Sox's parent company at $7.35 billion. Under the deal, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, businessman Maverick Carter and their longtime business partner Paul Wachter will become part of FSG's ownership group along with RedBird, Fenway said. NBA roundup: Magic shock Clippers with late rally

The Los Angeles Clippers led visiting Orlando by as many as 16 points and were up by seven with 2:39 to play, but the inspired Magic rallied for a 103-96 win Tuesday. The Magic, who traded away three of their top players last week, never led in the game until Wendell Carter Jr.'s tip-in with 1:10 to play. The put-back was part of an 11-0 run that gave Orlando a 97-93 lead with 53.7 seconds left.

