The following are the top/expected stories at 1700 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in Mumbai.

*An updated report of Asian Olympic Qualifiers.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IPL-KKR-SRH-PREVIEW Morgan-led KKR open IPL campaign against consistent SRH Chennai, Apr 10 (PTI) Former champions Kolkata Knight Riders will look to strike a perfect balance under the astute leadership of Eoin Morgan when they open their IPL campaign against a consistent Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-MI-RCB-HARSHAL I knew my role for RCB from time I was traded by DC: Harshal Chennai, Apr 10 (PTI) Harshal Patel was told well in advance that he will be death overs' ''pointsman'' for Royal Challengers Bangalore, a role he played to perfection in the IPL opener against Mumbai Indians.

SPO-FOOT-FCGOA-FERNANDES Brandon Fernandes commits to FC Goa for 3 more years Panaji, Apr 10 (PTI) FC Goa on Saturday announced that Brandon Fernandes has penned a new three-year contract, which will keep him at the club until June 2024.

SPO-FOOT-FCGOA-PLAYERS Opportunity to showcase India's brand of football: FC Goa players on AFC Champions League debut New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) FC Goa is set to make its debut at the AFC Champions League Group Stage and its players feels it is not only a huge achievement but also an opportunity to showcase the ''Indian brand of football'' to the world.

SPO-CRI-ROHIT-RHINOS Rohit bats for for conservation of rhinos Chennai, Apr 10 (PTI) Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma wore shoes highlighting the ''Great One-Horned Rhinoceros'' during the IPL opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore to help build awareness for the need to conserve the endangered species.

SPO-WREST-ASIAN-IND Dominant Anshu, steady Sonam qualify for Tokyo Games; door shut on Sakshi Malik Almaty (Kazakhstan), Apr 10 (PTI) India's young wrestlers Anshu Malik and Sonam Malik produced impressive performances in the Asian Olympic Qualifiers here on Saturday to qualify for the Tokyo Games. SPO-MINISTER-KISCE Rijiju inaugurates Khelo India State Centre of Excellence for rowing in Srinagar Srinagar, Apr 10 (PTI) Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday inaugurated the Khelo India State Centre of Excellence (KISCE) for rowing at the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council Water Sports Academy here.

SPO-CRI-MCA-IPL-CERTIFICATE COVID 'negative' report needed to witness IPL games in Wankhede Mumbai, Apr 10 (PTI) The Mumbai Cricket Association has asked its Apex Council members to produce a COVID-19 negative certificate in order to enter the Wankhede stadium, which will host 10 matches of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League.

SPO-FOOT-ATK-COLACO ATK signs Liston Colaco on a record transfer fee from Hyderabad FC Hyderabad, Apr 10 (PTI) Indian Super League side ATK Mohun Bagan has signed forward Liston Colaco from Hyderabad FC for the highest-ever transfer fee for an Indian player.

SPO-FOOT-U17WC-WOM-ROMA FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Tournament Director Roma Khanna resigns New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) Roma Khanna on Saturday stepped down as the Tournament Director of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup and AFC Women's Asian Cup, to be held in India in 2022, citing personal reasons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)