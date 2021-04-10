Left Menu

Sports Highlights

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 17:04 IST
Sports Highlights

The following are the top/expected stories at 1700 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in Mumbai.

*An updated report of Asian Olympic Qualifiers.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IPL-KKR-SRH-PREVIEW Morgan-led KKR open IPL campaign against consistent SRH Chennai, Apr 10 (PTI) Former champions Kolkata Knight Riders will look to strike a perfect balance under the astute leadership of Eoin Morgan when they open their IPL campaign against a consistent Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-MI-RCB-HARSHAL I knew my role for RCB from time I was traded by DC: Harshal Chennai, Apr 10 (PTI) Harshal Patel was told well in advance that he will be death overs' ''pointsman'' for Royal Challengers Bangalore, a role he played to perfection in the IPL opener against Mumbai Indians.

SPO-FOOT-FCGOA-FERNANDES Brandon Fernandes commits to FC Goa for 3 more years Panaji, Apr 10 (PTI) FC Goa on Saturday announced that Brandon Fernandes has penned a new three-year contract, which will keep him at the club until June 2024.

SPO-FOOT-FCGOA-PLAYERS Opportunity to showcase India's brand of football: FC Goa players on AFC Champions League debut New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) FC Goa is set to make its debut at the AFC Champions League Group Stage and its players feels it is not only a huge achievement but also an opportunity to showcase the ''Indian brand of football'' to the world.

SPO-CRI-ROHIT-RHINOS Rohit bats for for conservation of rhinos Chennai, Apr 10 (PTI) Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma wore shoes highlighting the ''Great One-Horned Rhinoceros'' during the IPL opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore to help build awareness for the need to conserve the endangered species.

SPO-WREST-ASIAN-IND Dominant Anshu, steady Sonam qualify for Tokyo Games; door shut on Sakshi Malik Almaty (Kazakhstan), Apr 10 (PTI) India's young wrestlers Anshu Malik and Sonam Malik produced impressive performances in the Asian Olympic Qualifiers here on Saturday to qualify for the Tokyo Games. SPO-MINISTER-KISCE Rijiju inaugurates Khelo India State Centre of Excellence for rowing in Srinagar Srinagar, Apr 10 (PTI) Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday inaugurated the Khelo India State Centre of Excellence (KISCE) for rowing at the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council Water Sports Academy here.

SPO-CRI-MCA-IPL-CERTIFICATE COVID 'negative' report needed to witness IPL games in Wankhede Mumbai, Apr 10 (PTI) The Mumbai Cricket Association has asked its Apex Council members to produce a COVID-19 negative certificate in order to enter the Wankhede stadium, which will host 10 matches of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League.

SPO-FOOT-ATK-COLACO ATK signs Liston Colaco on a record transfer fee from Hyderabad FC Hyderabad, Apr 10 (PTI) Indian Super League side ATK Mohun Bagan has signed forward Liston Colaco from Hyderabad FC for the highest-ever transfer fee for an Indian player.

SPO-FOOT-U17WC-WOM-ROMA FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Tournament Director Roma Khanna resigns New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) Roma Khanna on Saturday stepped down as the Tournament Director of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup and AFC Women's Asian Cup, to be held in India in 2022, citing personal reasons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Dalai Lama sends condolences following Prince Philip's death

The Dalai Lama on Saturday expressed condolences on the passing away of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and husband of United Kingdoms Queen Elizabeth.The Buddhist spiritual leader has sent letters addressed to both Queen Elizabeth and...

Guru vs Chela, it will be fun: Ravi Shastri all geared up for Dhoni-Pant clash

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri is excited to witness the clash between Chennai Super Kings CSK and Delhi Capitals in the ongoing Indian Premier League IPL on Saturday. Newly-appointed Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant in his first gam...

Mutants, sluggish vaccine drive, carelessness: Add them and you get Covid surge, say top scientists.

Why are Indias COVID-19 cases flaring up so sharply There are no clear answers but top scientists say the complex interplay of mutant strains, a hugely susceptible population made more vulnerable by elections and other public events and the...

Mamata questions central forces' version of firing on voters in self-defence in Cooch Behar, lack of video footage and injuries to policemen.

Mamata questions central forces version of firing on voters in self-defence in Cooch Behar, lack of video footage and injuries to policemen....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021