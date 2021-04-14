Sports News Roundup: Stephen Curry (53) makes Warriors history in win; Tyler Glasnow fans 14 as Rays edge Rangers and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

With 100 days to go, Tokyo scrambles to stage pandemic Olympics

When Japan won the bid to host the Olympic Games eight years ago, it billed Tokyo as a reliable and secure location, contrasting it with rivals struggling with finances and political instability. But 100 days before the start of the Olympics, the organizers face a deluge of challenges and growing uncertainty as the pandemic rages around the world, affecting decisions on everything from athlete safety to spectator numbers to ticket sales.

NBA roundup: Stephen Curry (53) makes Warriors history in win

Stephen Curry became the all-time leading scorer in Golden State Warriors history with the ninth 50-point game of his career, exploding for 53 in a 116-107 victory over the visiting Denver Nuggets on Monday night. The Nuggets might have lost more than just a second straight game, as standout guard Jamal Murray went down with a left knee injury with 50.6 seconds remaining in the game.

PSG knock holders Bayern out of Champions League to reach semis

Paris St Germain reached the Champions League semi-finals despite a 1-0 home defeat by holders Bayern Munich on Tuesday as they progressed on away goals after a 3-3 aggregate result in a thriller that was on a knife-edge until the final whistle. Bayern striker Eric Choupo-Moting scored the only goal before the interval but it was not enough to overturn the German side's 3-2 loss in last week's first leg.

NBA-Players hold moment of silence for Black shooting victim ahead of rescheduled game

Members of the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves and Brooklyn Nets wore warm-up shirts on Tuesday reading "With liberty and justice FOR ALL" and held a moment of silence for a Black man fatally shot by a police officer in Minneapolis. Daunte Wright, 20, was shot on Sunday during a traffic stop in the suburb of Brooklyn Center in what the city's police chief said appeared to be an "accidental discharge" after the officer drew her gun instead of her Taser during a struggle.

Masters ratings increase from 2020 but lower than usual

The return of a springtime Masters tournament brought more television viewers than last November, but ratings were down from previous April events. The final day of the tournament at Augusta National averaged 9.45 million viewers and a 5.5 household rating, according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day ratings. That was the highest TV audience for a golf tournament since 2019 when Tiger Woods captured his fifth Master's title.

Champions League roundup: Timbers, Atlanta United advance

Yimmi Chara tallied a hat trick Tuesday night to lead the Portland Timbers to a 5-0 rout over CD Marathon and into the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions League. The score was tied 2-2 after the first leg.

Pacers coaching legend Bob 'Slick' Leonard dies at 88

Hall of Fame coach Bobby "Slick" Leonard, who won three ABA titles with the Indiana Pacers, has died at 88. The Pacers announced Leonard's death on Tuesday but no other details were revealed by the club. Leonard's family later released a statement, saying he passed away in his sleep.

Stefanos Tsitsipas advances to third round in Monte Carlo

Fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece recorded a 6-3, 6-4 win over Aslan Karatsev of Russia on Tuesday in their second-round match at the Rolex Monte Carlo Masters in Monaco. Tsitsipas smashed four aces en route to dispatching Karatsev in one hour, 24 minutes. He advanced to the third round of the tournament for the second straight edition.

MLB roundup: Tyler Glasnow fans 14 as Rays edge Rangers

Tyler Glasnow recorded a career-high 14 strikeouts over 7 2/3 innings and Willy Adames homered as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Texas Rangers 1-0 Monday night in St. Petersburg, Fla. Glasnow (1-0) was electric in the 102-pitch showing. He allowed just two hits and one walk and struck out the side in the first, third, and sixth innings. The strikeout total was one short of matching the franchise record shared by Chris Archer and James Shields.

Olympics: New Zealand starts vaccinating Tokyo-bound athletes

New Zealand has started administering COVID-19 vaccinations to athletes ahead of their departure for the Tokyo Games, the country's Olympics chief said on Wednesday. "We're really satisfied the government was able to put us in that category of national significance, so that's now underway and athletes have been worked through according to when they might be departing," New Zealand Olympic Committee Chief Executive Kereyn Smith told reporters in Auckland.

