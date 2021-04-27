Left Menu

Sports News Roundup: Canadiens' Cole Caufield set for NHL debut vs. Flames; Australia sends Brisbane 2032 bid guarantees to IOC and more

27-04-2021
Sports News Roundup: Canadiens' Cole Caufield set for NHL debut vs. Flames; Australia sends Brisbane 2032 bid guarantees to IOC and more
File photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Canadiens' Cole Caufield set for NHL debut vs. Flames

Montreal Canadiens fans will eagerly watch Monday night's game against the Calgary Flames as 20-year-old prospect Cole Caufield makes his NHL debut. The team announced via Twitter that coach Dominique Ducharme "confirms that Cole Caufield will make his NHL debut tonight in Calgary."

Report: NBA hopes to adopt play-in tournament for future seasons

The NBA hopes play-in tournaments will be adopted as a permanent change, according to a report from Sports Illustrated on Monday. The league used a play-in tournament last year ahead of the playoff bubble and brought it back this season.

Olympics: Australia sends Brisbane 2032 bid guarantees to IOC

Australia has sent the International Olympic Committee (IOC) funding guarantees for Brisbane's 2032 Games bid following confirmation of federal government support, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said on Tuesday. Palaszczuk said the government had confirmed it would fund the Games' infrastructure with Queensland state just over an hour before an IOC deadline on Monday.

'Ultra-rare' LeBron rookie card sells for record-breaking $5.2 million

An "ultra-rare" signed a rookie card for four-time National Basketball Association (NBA) champion LeBron James sold for $5.2 million on Monday, breaking the record for the most expensive basketball card ever sold. It also equaled the record for any sports trading card, matching the amount paid in January for a 1952 rookie card for baseball great Mickey Mantle.

49ers to take QB at No. 3, defer on Jimmy Garoppolo's future

The San Francisco 49ers plan to select a quarterback with the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed Monday. Shanahan and general manager John Lynch, speaking at their pre-draft press conference, each alluded to the fact that they had the quarterback position in mind when they made a trade with the Miami Dolphins to move up from No. 12 overall to No. 3.

Buccaneers exercise fifth-year option for DL Vita Vea

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers picked up defensive lineman Vita Vea's fifth-year option, the team announced Monday. Vea, the 12th overall draft pick by Tampa Bay in 2018, missed the majority of the Bucs' Super Bowl season in 2020 after sustaining leg and ankle fractures while making a play in Week 5. He missed the rest of the regular season while doing stints on injured reserve and the COVID-19 reserve list, but made it back in time to play in the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl LV.

Federer playing French Open with eye on Wimbledon - McEnroe

Roger Federer's decision to make his long-awaited Grand Slam return on his least favorite surface at next month's French Open is part of a grand plan to peak in time for his beloved Wimbledon, according to ESPN commentator Patrick McEnroe. Federer, who due to injury or schedule preference has not competed on the clay courts at Roland Garros in four of the last five years, returned to competition last month after sitting out more than a year following two knee operations.

Chiefs' Sean Culkin plans to convert entire salary to Bitcoin

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Sean Culkin plans to be the first NFL player to convert his entire salary to Bitcoin. Culkin, 27, signed a reserve/future contract in February and will receive $920,000 if he makes the roster. He is vying to become the primary backup to six-time Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce.

Mac Jones favored as Trey Lance to 49ers draws support

The San Francisco 49ers are keeping the NFL draft community abuzz with constantly changing reports about what the team will do with the No. 3 overall picks on Thursday. With the NFL Network reporting the 49ers are now deciding between quarterbacks Mac Jones and Trey Lance, savvy bettors could stand to take advantage.

ATP roundup: Kevin Anderson records 20 aces during win in Portugal

South African Kevin Anderson recorded 20 aces while posting a 4-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over American Frances Tiafoe in the first round of the Millennium Estoril Open in Portugal on Monday. Anderson converted 72.4 percent of his first serves while prevailing in two hours, 47 minutes. Tiafoe had six aces while dropping to 1-4 all-time against Anderson.



