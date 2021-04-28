The following are the top/expected sports stories at 1705 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in New Delhi.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IPL-MI-RR-PREVIEW MI look to overcome middle-order woes, return to winning ways against RR New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) Defending champions Mumbai Indians will look to sort out their middle-order woes and bring their campaign back on track when they take on an inconsistent Rajasthan Royals in an IPL game here on Thursday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-DC-KKR-PREVIEW KKR's floundering batting faces strong DC test Ahmedabad, Apr 28 (PTI) Kolkata Knight Riders' floundering batting will be put to test once again as they look to build a winning momentum against a star-studded Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.

SPO-ATH-RELAY-IND-FLIGHT India on verge of missing Olympic qualifier World Relays in Poland due to flight suspension New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) Star sprinters Hima Das and Dutee Chand might miss the Olympic qualifying World Athletics Relays in Poland on May 1 and 2 as the Indian team's connecting flight to Amsterdam has been suspended following the record-shattering spike in the country's COVID-19 case load.

SPO-CRI-IPL-AUS-CHARTERED Aus players' union chief says chartered flight for Oz players after IPL under consideration Melbourne, Apr 28 (PTI) A chartered flight to bring back Australian cricketers after the IPL in India is under consideration, the country's players union said on Wednesday even as sports minister Richard Colbeck made it clear that such a move has not yet been cleared by the government Down Under.

SPO-CRI-IPL-LD PONTING Travelling back home is a small issue compared to situation outside IPL bubble: Ponting Ahmedabad, Apr 28 (PTI) Australian players might be a bit apprehensive following the suspension of flights from India but Delhi Capitals' head coach Ricky Ponting said it's a ''small issue'' when compared to the chaos triggered by the second wave of COVID-19 infections here.

SPO-BOX-ASIANCHAMPIONSHIP-SHIFT COVID impact: Boxing's Asian Championship moved from Delhi to Dubai New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) The Asian Boxing Championship which was scheduled to be held here next month was on Wednesday moved to Dubai because of the deepening COVID-19 crisis in India but the national federation will remain a co-host along with its UAE counterpart.

SPO-TT-SHARATH Not best way to prepare for Olympics in COVID times but won't be under-prepared: Sharath New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) Ace Indian paddler Sharath Kamal says it is not the best way to prepare for Tokyo Games when the country is in the midst of a deadly COVID-19 pandemic but assured that the players will not be under-prepared in their quest for a first-ever Olympic medal.

SPO-CRI-ICC-ZOYSA-BAN Zoysa banned for six years for trying to fix matches Dubai, Apr 28 (PTI) Former Sri Lanka seamer and coach Nuwan Zoysa was on Wednesday banned from all cricket for six years after being found guilty of trying to fix matches and failing to disclose corrupt approaches from a suspected Indian bookie.

SPO-FOOT-AFC-FCGOA-PREVIEW FC Goa seek maiden ACL win against Al Wahda Margao, Apr 28 (PTI) Already out of reckoning for a knock-out berth, FC Goa will seek their maiden win in the AFC Champions League (ACL) in their last Group E match against Al Wahda of the UAE here on Thursday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-NZ-MILLS NZ cricketers may travel to UK for WTC final with Indian players: players' union chief indicates Auckland, Apr 28 (PTI) New Zealand cricketers in the ongoing IPL might travel with the Indian Players for the World Test Championships final in June as they can't come back home and then depart for England due to strict quarantine protocols, the country's players' union chief has indicated.

SPO-ATH-VIRUS-BLAKE-IND Sprint star Blake urges Indians to do whatever they can to stay safe Kingston, Apr 28 (PTI) Jamaican sprint star Yohan Blake has sent his love to India as the country battles a lethal second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, ''begging'' the people of the country to do all that they can to stay safe.

SPO-CRI-IPL-RR-UNADKAT Clarity of mind, plans has helped me, says Unadkat New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) Rajasthan Royals pacer Jaydev Unadkat said clarity of mind has helped him to make a good start to this IPL season and he wants to build on the momentum going forward.

SPO-HOCK-IND-SHAMSHER Experience of Argentina tour will help me to become a much better player: Shamsher Singh Bengaluru, Apr 28 (PTI) Indian men's hockey team forward Shamsher Singh believes the recent tour of Argentina has given him a chance to test his skills against the best and the exposure will only make him a better player.

IOA vice-president Janardhan Singh Gehlot dies New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) Indian Olympic Association vice-president Janardhan Singh Gehlot died in Jaipur on Wednesday after prolonged illness.

