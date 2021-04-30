Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Report: Aaron Rodgers wants out of Green Bay

Reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers has told members of the Green Bay Packers organization that he does not want to return to the team, ESPN reported Thursday. Rodgers, 37, has played for the Packers for his entire NFL career, leading Green Bay to victory in Super Bowl XLV and winning three MVP awards.

MLB roundup: Nick Pivetta outduels Jacob deGrom in 1-0 Red Sox win

Nick Pivetta outdueled a history-seeking Jacob deGrom on Wednesday night, when the Boston right-hander tossed five scoreless innings, combined with three relievers on a two-hitter and earned the win as the visiting Red Sox edged the New York Mets 1-0. Christian Vazquez had an RBI double in the second inning for the Red Sox, who swept the two-game interleague series.

ATP roundup: Jan-Lennard Struff reaches Munich quarters

Seventh-seeded Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany reached the BMW Open quarterfinals for the fourth time with a 7-6 (3), 6-7 (0), 6-2 victory against countryman Dominik Koepfer on Thursday in Munich. Struff struck 11 aces and saved four of five break points in the two-hour, 39-minute match, setting up a match with No. 4 seed Filip Krajinovic of Serbia on Friday. Krajinovic made the final eight with a walkover win against Yannick Hanfmann of Germany.

NBA roundup: Suns seal 1st playoff berth since 2010

The Phoenix Suns clinched their first playoff berth since the 2009-10 season with a 109-101 win over the visiting Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday. Chris Paul scored 15 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter, and he also had 10 assists. Phoenix is now two games ahead of the Clippers for second place in the Western Conference. The Utah Jazz lead the conference standings by a game over the Suns.

Golf-Park Inbee lights up Sentosa with sparkling 64 for LPGA lead

Former world number one Inbee Park hit a flawless eight-under-par 64 to take a one-stroke lead after the opening round of the HSBC Women's World Championship on Thursday as the LPGA returned to Asia for the first time in 18 months. The seven-times major winner, bidding for a third win in the tournament after 2015 and 2017 triumphs, snared eight birdies in sweltering conditions at Singapore's Sentosa course to top the leaderboard ahead of fellow South Korean Park Hee-young (65).

F1 expects Mexico, U.S. to go ahead despite Canada cancellation

Formula One expects the Mexican and U.S. Grands Prix to go ahead this year despite the cancellation of Canada's race due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The June 13 race in Montreal has been called off for the second year in a row due to quarantine requirements for visitors.

NFL-Jaguars select quarterback Lawrence with top pick in quarterback-stacked NFL Draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the first pick of the NFL Draft on Thursday in Cleveland, Ohio, as fans were welcomed back to the event a year after COVID-19 forced it to go a virtual format. The 21-year-old Lawrence, who finished as runner-up in voting for the Heisman Trophy awarded to college football's most outstanding player, was the consensus top pick for the struggling Jaguars, which went 1-and-15 last season.

Blocking Silver Lake deal is not about the money, says All Black Coles

New Zealand's rugby players are not blocking the Silver Lake deal over the money but rather have concerns about leaving the game in the "best hands", All Blacks veteran Dane Coles said. The proposed deal, under which U.S. firm Silver Lake would buy 12.5% of New Zealand Rugby's commercial rights for NZ$387.5 million ($281.8 million), came a step closer on Thursday when 26 provincial rugby unions endorsed it at an annual general meeting.

Saints exercise fifth-year option of DE Marcus Davenport

The New Orleans Saints picked up the fifth-year option of defensive end Marcus Davenport on Thursday. Davenport will receive $9.553 million in 2022 in the final season of his rookie deal.

Report: Phil Mickelson uncertain on U.S. Open exemption

Phil Mickelson continues to say he would like to make the U.S. Open field on his own merits, although he did not close the door on taking a special exemption this year if it came to it, ESPN reported Thursday. This year's U.S. Open is in Mickelson's hometown of San Diego on Torrey Pines' South Course. Mickelson, who still needs a U.S. Open victory to complete a career grand slam, is not currently qualified for this year's June 17-20 event.