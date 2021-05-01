Left Menu

Soccer-Game not built on referees, fumes Western United's Rudan

Western United coach Mark Rudan launched a scathing attack on the standard of Australia's A-League officiating after his side were reduced to 10 men and had a goal disallowed in their 0-0 draw with Adelaide United on Friday. Victor Sanchez was sent off for a second yellow card in the 35th minute before Dylan Pierias' effort nine minutes from time was ruled out for a fractional offside after a VAR review that left Rudan fuming.

"Every single coach in this league has had something to say about these decisions as well," he said. "(The officials) continue to make it about them. This game is not built on the referees and the VAR and all these decisions that continue to ruin our game.

"I know they've got tough jobs, I get it. I understand it's not easy, but you've got the luxury now of a fourth official who's making decisions. I've never seen that. "As a player and as a coach I haven't seen so many fourth officials decide to make decisions that ruin a game of football, not to mention the VAR and getting that horribly wrong with the inconsistency."

Rudan's side are currently in fifth and remain in contention for a berth in the post-season finals series despite sharing the points with third-placed Adelaide. But the 45-year-old believes more needs to be done to improve the VAR system, which has been hampered by a lack of resources, and for officials to be more accountable.

"The reason why we haven't got more cameras is because the owners have made the decision not to invest further in that technology," he said. "My owner has explained that decision to me and I get that. We need capital and investment.

"I wouldn't mind (the officials) coming in here also and explain themselves. The guys in the VAR room, explain why they're making the line the way they are. It would be good for us coaches to know."

