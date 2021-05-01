Left Menu

IPL 2021: Expect a good show from RCB against KKR, says coach Katich

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) might have lost the match against Punjab Kings by a fair margin but head coach Simon Katich expects a good show from the side when they face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 01-05-2021 09:15 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 09:15 IST
RCB players celebrating a wicket (Image: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) might have lost the match against Punjab Kings by a fair margin but head coach Simon Katich expects a good show from the side when they face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Punjab Kings (PBKS) made an impressive comeback in the cash-rich league after registering a thumping victory over RCB in Match 26 of IPL on Friday.

Chris Gayle had blasted five fours in six balls before KL Rahul changed gears in the death overs to steer Punjab Kings to 179/5. In reply, RCB was only able to score 145/8, thanks to a brilliant bowling performance from Harpreet Brar and Ravi Bishnoi. Katich feels the Rahul-led side adjusted to the condition better here at the Narendra Modi Stadium and RCB lost their way in the middle overs having scored 62 in the first ten overs.

"Obviously, our net run rate took a hit today. We just got our class today by Punjab. I think that they played to the conditions better. They certainly assessed pretty well with the bat and got to a very good total. Then obviously we lost our way through the middle of the innings and probably left around a little bit too late. So, they deserved the win today," Katich said in a virtual press conference. "They were very good. Obviously, KL Rahul was outstanding at the top of the order, marshaling them to that 190 scores, which in the end was probably well over par on that wicket given it was the second time. It was used last night as well," he further said.

"So, disappointing day for us, but one thing this group is very good at is bouncing back. So, expect a good showing from us when we play KKR in a couple of days, time," Katich added. Yuzvendra Chahal went for plenty of runs in his first two overs before cleaning up Shahrukh Khan. But his spot in the playing XI isn't under the "scanner" according to coach Katich.

"I wouldn't say his (Chahal) spot is under the scanner. I think, obviously today they bowled a much better length and waited. In terms of the way the wicket played, it certainly looked like it got slower and slower as the night went on," said Katich. "So, they assessed it well, they bowled a very good length. We were off our lengths a little bit. So, Yuzi fought back well, but he got off to a slow start in that first over to Gayle," he further said.

"It's never easy to play catch up as a spinner when you've been hit in your first over. But I thought Shahbaz Ahmed bowled well. We tried to cool things back, but in the end 190 was too many on that wicket," Katich added. RCB is now at the third spot with 10 points and will next lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

