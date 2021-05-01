Left Menu

Leicester rallies for 1-1 with 10-man Southampton in EPL

PTI | Southampton | Updated: 01-05-2021 09:22 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 09:22 IST
Leicester rallies for 1-1 with 10-man Southampton in EPL

Leicester's bid for Champions League soccer suffered a minor setback when it had to settle for a 1-1 draw with 10-man Southampton in the English Premier League.

Jonny Evans' 68th-minute header earned third-placed Leicester a point on the south coast following James Ward-Prowse's penalty opener for the battling hosts on Friday.

Saints played for 80 minutes a man down after Jannik Vestergaard was sent off for bringing down Jamie Vardy on the edge of the hosts' 18-yard box.

Brendan Rodgers' team was unable to take full advantage of the early dismissal and the result moved the Foxes eight points clear of fifth-placed West Ham in the race for European football. A dogged Southampton extended its distance from the relegation zone to 10 points.

Leicester, which defeated its hosts 1-0 in an FA Cup semifinal less than a fortnight ago, was back at St Mary's for the first time since record-breaking 9-0 success in October 2019.

Southampton was seeking a measure of revenge for those painful recent losses but was without injured top scorer Danny Ings, who may miss the remainder of the season with a hamstring issue suffered in last week's loss at Tottenham.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy M32 expected to launch in India soon; clears BIS certification

Samsungs upcoming smartphone - the Galaxy M32 - which will succeed last years Galaxy M31 and Galaxy M31s has reportedly been certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards BIS, hinting at its imminent launch in India.As per a screenshot shared...

Leicester rallies for 1-1 with 10-man Southampton in EPL

Leicesters bid for Champions League soccer suffered a minor setback when it had to settle for a 1-1 draw with 10-man Southampton in the English Premier League.Jonny Evans 68th-minute header earned third-placed Leicester a point on the south...

UNICEF sent 3,000 oxygen concentrators to India, supporting government in acceleration of vaccine rollout

The UN childrens agency has sent critical life-saving supplies, including 3,000 oxygen concentrators, diagnostic tests and other equipment to help India combat a devastating new wave of COVID-19. The UNICEF also said it is continuing to sup...

Mickelson misses cut and is worried about lack of focus

Phil Mickelson said he is struggling to keep his concentration on the golf course, leading to short spells where his mind goes numb. One such example came Friday at the end of his round, and it cost him at the Valspar Championship.Two bogey...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021