Left Menu

IPL 2021: Harpreet Brar feels 'blessed' to have dismissed Kohli, Maxwell, De Villiers

Punjab Kings all-rounder Harpreet Brar feels "blessed" after taking the wickets of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and AB de Villiers in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 01-05-2021 09:37 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 09:37 IST
IPL 2021: Harpreet Brar feels 'blessed' to have dismissed Kohli, Maxwell, De Villiers
Punjab Kings all-rounder Harpreet Brar (Photo: BCCI/ IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Kings all-rounder Harpreet Brar feels "blessed" after taking the wickets of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and AB de Villiers in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Chris Gayle and KL Rahul fired with the bat before Harpreet Brar and Ravi Bishnoi picked three and two wickets each to help Punjab Kings register a thumping 34-run win over RCB on Friday.

Harpreet picked three key wickets for Punjab Kings as he dismissed Kohli, Maxwell, and de Villiers after shining with the bat. He had played an important cameo alongside skipper Rahul to help the side finish their innings on a high. "My plan was to bowl wide of the batsmen and allow them to play as the ball was gripping. That's why there was a slip fielder and the cover fielder was a bit up as well. I was aiming to bowl dots but I got a wicket there, so I am blessed," said Harpreet while replying to a query from ANI in a virtual press conference.

Harpreet, who played his first IPL match on Friday, said he wanted to play freely. The all-rounder wasn't disappointed when he was on the bench during Punjab Kings' initial games in the ongoing IPL. "Pressure is always there, but I have been preparing accordingly. I have played with pressure before also. When you don't perform, obviously there is pressure. This time, I wanted to play with an open mind and give it my best. It wasn't thinking about other stuff, and I didn't put any pressure on myself. Just wanted to go out and perform," said Harpreet.

"Feels nice to represent your home state. When I was on the bench, I had in my mind that I need to give my best when I get a chance and take my team to win," he added. With this win on Friday, Punjab Kings climbed to the fifth spot in the points table. The side will next lock horns with Delhi Capitals on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Grand Canyon opens lottery for shooting bison in the park

The National Park Service is opening a rare opportunity for skilled shooters to help reduce the number of bison roaming the far reaches of northern Arizona.Come Monday, potential volunteers will have 48 hours to apply to kill the massive an...

Red sanders worth Rs 5 crore seized at Chennai port

A total of 6.4 MTS of Red Sanders worth Rs 5 crore was seized by Chennai Sea Customs from a container meant for export to Taiwan, said Chennai Customs on Saturday.Chennai Sea Customs on specific intelligence intercepted an export container ...

Nick Jonas to host Billboard Music Awards

Singer Nick Jonas will be hosting the 2021 edition of the Billboard Music Awards BBMA, scheduled to take place on May 23. The actor-singer currently serves as a coach on NBCs singing reality show The Voice.Jonas follows three-time BBMA host...

COVID-19 ‘vaccine equity in action’ in the Maldives: a UN Resident Coordinator blog

The Maldives had reported some 29,000 cases of the virus with 72 deaths up until 29 April. As World Immunization Week comes to an end, Ms. Haswell explains how the UN has supported the authorities in the fight against the pandemic. UN Mal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021