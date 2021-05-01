Left Menu

ACL: Al Rayyan coach SC Laurent Blanc lauds organisation, pitch conditions in Goa

Al Rayyan SC head coach Laurent Blanc lauded the organisers of Group E of the AFC Champions League, which was hosted in Goa, India, owing to the pandemic situation in the world right now.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2021 09:48 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 09:48 IST
FC Goa players in action. (Photo/ AIFF twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Al Rayyan SC head coach Laurent Blanc lauded the organisers of Group E of the AFC Champions League, which was hosted in Goa, India, owing to the pandemic situation in the world right now. Blanc thanked the organisers, stating that it is "not easy" to make possible such tournaments during these testing times.

"I saw the organisation (of Group E), and it was very good. I know it's not easy to organise tournaments like these (during such times), so thank you so very much," AIFF quoted Blanc as saying. The 55-year-old, who is widely known around the world for being a part of the famous French side that won the FIFA World Cup 1998 and the UEFA Euro 2000, had special words of praise for the pitch at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa, where all the AFC Champions League Group E matches were held.

"The conditions, especially the pitch was really good, despite there being many games on this pitch," said Blanc after their match against Persepolis which Al Rayyan lost 2-4. "Thank you very much for the welcome. It was very kind. And maybe we will see you again next year." Praises also poured in from Persepolis FC head coach Yahya Golmohammadi who hailed the hospitality that his team received in Goa.

"I thank the Federation for organising these matches and everyone from all statures, who helped in the hospitality. Everyone did their best," said Golmohammadi. The former Iran international further went on to state his excitement at the fact that AFC Champions League 2019 finalists Persepolis have now made a few fans in India as well.

"I am more than happy that we have gained some fans in India. I assure you, this shows how good the relation between the two countries is. It's very amicable and friendly," he said. "We have a lot in common in the cultural aspect, and football helps develop that relationship, friendship, and peace to bring the two countries closer together." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

