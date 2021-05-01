Left Menu

Wanted to bowl dot ball to De Villiers but ended up getting his wicket: Harpreet

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 01-05-2021 10:10 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 10:10 IST
Wanted to bowl dot ball to De Villiers but ended up getting his wicket: Harpreet

Harpreet Brar's aim was to contain AB de Villiers but a perfect execution of strategy led to the South African's dismissal as the young left-arm spinner's dream spell sealed an easy 34-run win for Punjab Kings in an IPL game against Royal Challengers Bangalore here.

It's not every day that one gets to dismiss Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and De Villiers in one go and the 25-year-old man from Punjab's Moga is feeling ''blessed''.

Brar clean-bowled Kohli and Maxwell and then set up an off-side trap to force De Villiers into trying a lofted shot without any success.

''My plan against De Villiers was to bowl a touch wider outside off-stump and out of his slot since the ball was gripping a bit. That's why I brought in a slip and had covers to come up slightly. I wanted to bowl a dot but also managed to get a wicket. I am blessed,'' Brar said after his match-winning spell of 3/19 in 4 overs. In case of Kohli, he actually shortened the length after realising that the frustrated RCB skipper was trying to give him the charge. ''My strategy was to hit the right length and not worry even if he hits me for a boundary. If the batsman charges down the track then you alter the length,'' Brar said.

What worked for the former India U-23 spinner is playing with a free mind and not thinking too much about the result. ''I just wanted to play bindaas (carefree) cricket come what may. I didn't want to take too much stress and play my natural game,'' he said.

Brar had played three games in the past two seasons but this is the first time that he got wickets in IPL and that too the opposition's top three players.

''It's not that I hadn't played with pressure earlier. I had, but when you don't perform under pressure, you tend to be over burdened with more pressure. I had this in mind that once I get a chance, I will try and win a match for my franchise,'' he concluded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Grand Canyon opens lottery for shooting bison in the park

The National Park Service is opening a rare opportunity for skilled shooters to help reduce the number of bison roaming the far reaches of northern Arizona.Come Monday, potential volunteers will have 48 hours to apply to kill the massive an...

Red sanders worth Rs 5 crore seized at Chennai port

A total of 6.4 MTS of Red Sanders worth Rs 5 crore was seized by Chennai Sea Customs from a container meant for export to Taiwan, said Chennai Customs on Saturday.Chennai Sea Customs on specific intelligence intercepted an export container ...

Nick Jonas to host Billboard Music Awards

Singer Nick Jonas will be hosting the 2021 edition of the Billboard Music Awards BBMA, scheduled to take place on May 23. The actor-singer currently serves as a coach on NBCs singing reality show The Voice.Jonas follows three-time BBMA host...

COVID-19 ‘vaccine equity in action’ in the Maldives: a UN Resident Coordinator blog

The Maldives had reported some 29,000 cases of the virus with 72 deaths up until 29 April. As World Immunization Week comes to an end, Ms. Haswell explains how the UN has supported the authorities in the fight against the pandemic. UN Mal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021